Tune in to the KSR Pregame Show before Kentucky's Senior Day in Rupp Arena
Kentucky‘s last game of the regular season goes down in Rupp Arena later today, when the SEC champ Florida Gators line up with the Wildcats in Lexington. Florida won the first meeting in Gainesville, 92-83, but Kentucky played Florida closer than anyone during their 10-game win streak. The opening minutes cost UK in the O Dome.
Before the rematch tips off at 4 p.m. today, Kentucky will honor its four seniors: Otega Oweh, Denzel Aberdeen, Walker Horn, and Zach Tow, with a Senior Day ceremony. Get your butts in the seats early for them if you’re going.
Before that, tune in to the KSR Pregame Show from 1:30-2:30 p.m. on 630 WLAP in Lexington or 840 WHAS in Louisville, or stream the show anywhere in the world on iHeartRadio. Matt Jones, Ryan Lemond, and Drew Franklin have a preview of the game, live from KSBar and Grille, before the UK Sports Network takes over the airwaves for Buzz Baker’s final home pregame show.
You can call KSR at (859) 280-2287 (CATS) to talk to the guys and share your predictions for the contest.
Go Cats. Beat the Gators.
Listen to the KSR Pregame Show
Kentucky vs. Florida: How to Watch, Listen
- Tipoff: Saturday, 4:00 p.m. ET
- TV: ESPN (Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes, Dick Vitale)
- Local Radio: UK Sports Network (Tom Leach, Goose Givens)
- AM: 840 WHAS, 630 WLAP
- FM: 98.1 WBUL
- Online: iHeart Radio
- Sirius XM: 84
