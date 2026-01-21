Skip to main content
KSRKSR Plus
KSBoard
Kentucky
Join KSR+

Turn your horns down and your radio up for the KSR Pregame Show before UK-Texas

Drew Franklinby: Drew Franklin17 minutes agoDrewFranklinKSR

loading...

Discuss This Article

Comments have moved.

Join the conversation and talk about this article and all things Kentucky Sports in the new KSR Message Board.

KSBoard

2026-01-21