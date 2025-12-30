Twin Tower Radio: Willie Cauley-Stein and Woo guest star on KSR

Filling in for Matt Jones as the host of KSR, Ryan Lemond turned to a two-big lineup on Tuesday’s show. Using a roster that Joe B. Hall would love, Ryan called up a couple of seven-footers, Willie Cauley-Stein and Lukasz Obrzut, for guest radio interviews, live at KSBar and Grille.

Cauley-Stein led off as the special guest in the show’s first hour. He joined Ryan, me, and several KSR listeners for morning coffees and conversation at KSBar, beginning with a catch-up on his dad duties during the holiday season, and his love for golf. It was interesting to hear how he leaned on golf to improve his free-throw shooting in Sacramento and how he has been all-in on the sport since retiring from basketball. He even launched his own golf line recently.

From there, the discussion went into the current state of college basketball, money management, memories from his time at Kentucky, the closing of Tolly Ho, his connection to Lexington, and his commitment to give back. On the latter, he shared a recent story of taking a kid Christmas shopping at Fayette Mall.

Listen to Willie Cauley-Stein on KSR in Hour 1 of today’s podcast:

Woo in Hour 2

In the second hour, Lukasz “Woo” Obrzut, the other twin tower, took over the guest chair so Cauley-Stein could catch a flight. Woo was around often during KSR’s early days, but the show hadn’t heard from its favorite former Wildcat in quite some time until he answered Ryan’s call.

He too talked about dad life, as he raises UK’s next great volleyball star. Woo also reminisced on his time as a Wildcat, including a different perspective on the closing of Tolly Ho and how he managed to have fun between school and basketball for Tubby Smith.

Woo also shared his thoughts on UK Football and lots more, like how the restoration of a vintage jukebox connected him with Will Stein’s uncle.

Hear stories like that and more in Hour 2:

Tomorrow, KSR will close the book on 2025 with a recap show.