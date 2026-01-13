Two Former Kentucky Wildcats Transfer to SEC Schools
Sometimes, the transfer portal is an unforgiving place for college athletes. The grass isn’t always greener with suitors lined up to hand out high-dollar offers. That hasn’t been the case for Mark Stoops‘ former players. Multiple former Kentucky Wildcats have landed on their feet in the SEC, with two more sharing that they will stay in the league on Monday.
Cam Miller, a slot receiver from New Jersey, committed to Ole Miss on Monday morning. The 5-11 pass-catcher reeled in 13 receptions for 141 yards during his true freshman season in Lexington.
His biggest play of the year was actually a defensive move. When Cutter Boley was picked off at Auburn, Miller hunted down the defender and forced a fumble to keep the ball in the Cats’ hands. It helped Kentucky salt away a 10-3 win for just the second UK victory at Auburn since 1961.
Like Miller, Dante Dowdell only spent one season in Lexington. He started his career at Oregon, then transferred to Nebraska before landing at Kentucky. Dowdell committed to Georgia on Monday.
Dowdell rushed for 560 yards on 112 carries (5.0 ypc.) and three touchdowns in 2025. Two of those scores were some of the longest plays of the year for the Wildcats. He had a 79-yard touchdown in the opener against Toledo and provided the dagger against Florida with a 65-yard score. The 6-2, 227-pound running back was recruited as a short-yardage specialist, but his efforts were futile in overtime against Texas. His first leap was stopped well short of the goal line, ultimately leading to a goal line stand that cost Kentucky a chance at an upset.
The Cats played both opponents in 2025, but will not see either of these former players on the schedule in 2026. There are now six players who have hit the transfer portal and found a new home in the SEC. Cam Dooley will return to Lexington as a Florida Gator after Kentucky travels to South Carolina to face Quay’sheed Scott. Four former Cats will suit up for Louisville in next fall’s Governor’s Cup.
Kentucky Transfer Portal Tracker
So far, we know of 20 Kentucky football players who will be looking for a new place to play college football this offseason. The portal window officially closes Jan. 16.
- LB Landyn Watson (Committed to Kansas on Jan. 4)
- EDGE Steven Soles Jr. (Committed to Arkansas on Jan. 7)
- QB Stone Saunders (Committed to San Diego State on Jan. 6)
- WR David Washington Jr.
- WR Preston Bowman (Committed to Ohio on Jan. 7))
- DT Austin Ramsey (Committed to Kansas State on Jan. 6)
- WR Troy Stellato
- EDGE Javeon Campbell
- CB DJ Waller Jr. (Committed to Louisville on Jan. 3)
- EDGE Jacob Smith (Committed to Louisville on Jan. 6)
- DL Jerod Smith II (Committed to Louisville on Jan. 6)
- QB Cutter Boley (Committed to Arizona State on Jan. 3)
- WR Montavin Quisenberry (Committed to Louisville on Jan. 8)
- RB Dante Dowdell (Committed to Georgia on Jan. 12)
- S Cam Dooley (Committed to Florida on Jan. 7)
- DB Quay’Sheed Scott (Committed to South Carolina on Jan. 8)
- RB Jamarion Wilcox
- WR Cameron Miller (Committed to Ole Miss on Jan. 12)
- WR Hardley Gilmore (Committed to Louisville, then flipped to Baylor on Jan. 12)
- OT Darrin Strey (Committed to LSU on Jan. 12)
