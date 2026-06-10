Two former Wildcats are headed to the College World Series

Kentucky Baseball was three outs from playing more postseason baseball in the NCAA Tournament. We don’t have to revisit the meltdown in Morgantown. What’s done is done. However, a former Wildcat and Nicholasville, Kentucky, native will get his shot at West Virginia in Omaha this coming weekend.

Hayden Smith pitched for the University of Kentucky in 2024 and 2025 after a redshirt year in 2023, then transferred to Troy University when Kentucky shook up its bullpen last summer. The move has gone well for the West Jessamine High School alum. Smith, now a junior at Troy, helped the Trojans reach the College World Series for the first time in school history, including a starting assignment in the upset of Florida, the No. 8 overall seed in the tournament, in the Gainesville Regional.

Hayden Smith is your Sun Belt & National Pitcher of the Week🔥



⚔️ 11 IP

⚔️ 0 Runs

⚔️ 3 Hits

⚔️ 6 Ks#WTD | #OneTROY⚔️⚾️ pic.twitter.com/y6JsBfQkR4 — Troy Baseball ⚔️ (@TroyTrojansBSB) April 28, 2026

If Kentucky had finished the job against the Mountaineers, Smith could be staring down a rematch with his old school in Omaha. He draws West Virginia instead, bringing CWS experience from Kentucky’s 2024 trip with him.

In his final season in Lexington last year, Smith boasted a 3.48 ERA with 15 strikeouts in 10 1/3 innings.

A former Kentucky catcher is in Omaha too

Ole Miss’ Austin Fawley (24) bats against Mississippi State in Oxford, Miss. on Saturday, March 28, 2026.

After Troy and West Virginia play the opening game in Omaha, another former Wildcat will follow with his new team. Ole Miss catcher Austin Fawley was a teammate of Smith on Kentucky’s 2024 roster, when Fawley backed up Devin Burkes behind the plate as a true freshman. Fawley left for Ole Miss and immediately became one of the Rebels’ best players, hitting 21 home runs last year and another 13 in 2026. He’s also one of the nation’s best at both stealing extra strikes and preventing extra bases, and the fan base in Oxford loves him.

Fawley also has CWS experience from his one year as a Wildcat.

College World Series on TV

The 2026 College World Series begins Friday afternoon, with Hayden Smith’s Troy Trojans playing West Virginia in the first game at Charles Schwab Field. Austin Fawley’s Ole Miss Rebels play the second Friday game, before Alabama vs. Oklahoma and Georgia vs. Texas on Saturday.