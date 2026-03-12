Kentucky Lands Owensboro 3-Star LB Ty Ashley
Kentucky football is going in-state for its latest addition. 2027 three-star linebacker Ty Ashley out of Owensboro announced his commitment to Kentucky on Thursday, per Hayes Fawcett of Rivals.
The 6-foot-2, 200-pound linebacker from Owensboro (Owensboro, KY) committed to Kentucky over the likes of Notre Dame, Louisville, and Cincinnati, among others. He committed while visiting for a spring visit on Thursday.
“I could tell that it’s definitely a new culture there that I’d love to be a part of. To be honest, I think that if [Mark] Stoops were still there, they wouldn’t even be in my mind at all. Coach [Will] Stein is great. He’s smart. When I went to Junior Day, every coach there opened my eyes,” Ashley told KSR+ in February. “They all seemed experienced, and they knew what they were talking about. A lot of them came from great programs. I’m still learning more about them, but I’m very excited about it.”
Ty Ashley’s Game
Owensboro (Kentucky) three-star linebacker Ty Ashley is the nation’s No. 1,010 overall prospect according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, an equally weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting services. Rivals ranks Ashley as the No. 46 linebacker in the 2027 class.
“My ability to process and make a play a lot quicker than a lot of people. Just my instincts. I get to the ball a lot faster than a lot of people, and with my explosiveness and size, that makes it a little bit easier,” Ashley said. “I’m making sure that I’m up to date on film. That helps my game out a lot with game speed and getting to the ball.”
Kentucky’s 2027 recruiting class
|Player
|Position
|High School
|Ranking
|Larron Westmoreland
|S (6-5, 180)
|Jeffersontown (Ky.) High
|High 3 (No. 403 overall)
|Brady Hull
|iOL (6-1, 285)
|Somerset (Ky.) Pulaski County
|3-star (No. 613 overall)
|Ty Ashley
|LB (6-2, 200)
|Owensboro (Ky.)
|3-star (No. 10,10 overall)
