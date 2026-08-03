Ty Bryant is ready to let his game do the talking after Preseason All-SEC Team snub

Ty Bryant was one of the best defensive backs in the Southeastern Conference as a junior, but he has a chip on his shoulder heading into year four at Kentucky.

Bryant, a Frederick Douglass product and Lexington native, was named to the All-SEC Second Team by the coaches in 2025. He started all 12 games at safety for Mark Stoops‘ Wildcats, logging a team-high 76 tackles and conference-leading four interceptions. At this point, Bryant is battle-tested and experienced at this level: 37 games played with 25 starts.

He’s essentially a professional college player, one who will be expected to help lead Kentucky’s defense in 2026.

And yet, his name was notably absent from the Preseason All-SEC Teams that the media voted on last month. Bryant is aware of that. He had people tagging him in pictures and posts on social media about him being snubbed. But with the same pearly-white smile he brought to UK as a high schooler, he’s embracing it as another reason to work even harder.

“I was a little disappointed about it, but regardless, it’s the preseason,” Bryant said Monday at UK Football Media Day. “And my play is gonna have to do the talking. It is what it is. I know the work that I put in this offseason, so I can’t wait to get on the field and show everyone else.”

Bryant’s new defensive coordinator, Jay Bateman, was also confused by Bryant’s lack of All-SEC inclusion by the media. In fact, Bateman wanted it to be known that Bryant is the most important “recruit” he’s met with since taking the DC job — he knew he couldn’t lose a guy as talented and as valuable as the homegrown Bryant to another school, especially not another SEC school.

“He’s a tremendous leader. He’s a tremendous player. I don’t know how a kid is Second Team All-SEC, and then a year later he’s not Preseason All-SEC. I’ll let you guys figure that part out,” Bateman said of Bryant on Monday. “But he’s a tremendous player. I think he’ll make a lot of plays this year. We’ll get him to the point of attack a lot.

“Look, the most important recruit that I’ve gotten to visit with since I’ve been here was Ty Bryant and his family when I first got hired, and we’re really fortunate he’s here.”

Bryant admitted that he had thoughts about entering the transfer portal during the coaching transition from Stoops to Will Stein. Who wouldn’t? He undoubtedly would have garnered plenty of interest if he hit the open market. Bryant just knew that UK was the place for him to be. And with the coaching staff overhaul, he has renewed faith in the future of the program.

“Change isn’t easy. It’s not easy. But not all change is bad,” Bryant said. “Coach Bateman, he flew in here and he talked to me and my family, and ultimately I just trusted what him and Coach Stein was saying. That’s what got me back here.”

To be fair, Bryant did receive some preseason recognition. Earlier in the offseason, Phil Steele tabbed Bryant as a Preseason Third Team All-SEC member — one of four Wildcats to make that list. But Bryant and those around him believe his status as a premier player in this league shouldn’t even be a question.

He’ll look to prove them right once the ball is finally snapped in September.