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Four-star WR Ty Johnson narrows list to three schools: Kentucky, Arizona, UCLA make cut

Adam Luckettby: Adam Luckett19 minutes agoadamluckettksr

Kentucky football is rolling on the recruiting trail right now. Four-star safety Marquis Bryant became the latest top prospect to join the 2027 high school class. Another four-star recruit took the step step in his decision-making process on Sunday night.

Irvin (Calif.) Crean Lutheran wideout Ty Johnson is now down to three schools. Kentucky was joined by Arizona and UCLA on Johnson’s final list.

“I really like Kentucky. I’d say I have a pretty good bond and relationship with coach (Joe) Price the receivers coach from there,” Johnson told Rivals. “And I’m excited to build a relationship with the whole coaching stuff as this process moves along.”

Ty Johnson took a multi-day unofficial visit to Kentucky right after the spring game. That allowed the Wildcats to enter this final mix with Big Ten and Big 12 programs on the West Coast. Johnson is scheduled to return to UK for an official visit in June. UCLA (May 15-17) and Arizona also have official visits scheduled.

Wide receiver Iveon Lewis is scheduled to announce his college decision on Saturday. Kentucky is currently considered the favorite. Ty Johnson will be a prospect to watch over the next couple of months.

Kentucky’s 2027 high school recruiting class

PlayerPositionHigh SchoolRanking
Jake NawrotQB (6-4, 190)Arlington Heights (Ill.) Hersey4-star (No. 60 overall)
Marquis BryantS (5-11, 185)Rolesville (N.C.) High4-star (No. 284 overall)
Elijah BrowniDL (6-1, 290)Prattville (Ala.) High4-star (No. 295 overall)
Tristin HughesS (6-1, 190)Rocky River (Ohio) High4-star (No. 377 overall)
Larron WestmorelandS (6-5, 180)Jeffersontown (Ky.) HighHigh 3-star (No. 433 overall)
Antwoine Higgins Jr.EDGE (6-2, 230)Cincinnati (Ohio) PrincetonHigh 3-star (No. 463 overall)
Tank ProctorTE (6-5, 220)Plantation (Fla.) American HeritageHigh 3-star (No. 551 overall)
Bryian Duncan Jr.ATH (5-9, 160)Cairo (Ga.) HighHigh 3-star (No. 553 overall)
Ty AshleyLB (6-2, 200)Owensboro (Ky.) HighHigh 3-star (No. 554 overall)
Brady HulliOL (6-1, 285)Somerset (Ky.) Pulaski CountyHigh 3-star (No. 589 overall)
Matthias BurrelliOL (6-4, 320)Gahanna (Ohio) Lincoln3-star (No. 653 overall)
Miguel WilsonCB (5-10, 170)Mobile (Ala.) Vigor3-star (No. 658 overall)
Conrad HartTE (6-5, 235)Lexington (Ky.) Christian Academy3-star (No. 1,045 overall)

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2026-05-03