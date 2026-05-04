Four-star WR Ty Johnson narrows list to three schools: Kentucky, Arizona, UCLA make cut
Kentucky football is rolling on the recruiting trail right now. Four-star safety Marquis Bryant became the latest top prospect to join the 2027 high school class. Another four-star recruit took the step step in his decision-making process on Sunday night.
Irvin (Calif.) Crean Lutheran wideout Ty Johnson is now down to three schools. Kentucky was joined by Arizona and UCLA on Johnson’s final list.
“I really like Kentucky. I’d say I have a pretty good bond and relationship with coach (Joe) Price the receivers coach from there,” Johnson told Rivals. “And I’m excited to build a relationship with the whole coaching stuff as this process moves along.”
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Ty Johnson took a multi-day unofficial visit to Kentucky right after the spring game. That allowed the Wildcats to enter this final mix with Big Ten and Big 12 programs on the West Coast. Johnson is scheduled to return to UK for an official visit in June. UCLA (May 15-17) and Arizona also have official visits scheduled.
Wide receiver Iveon Lewis is scheduled to announce his college decision on Saturday. Kentucky is currently considered the favorite. Ty Johnson will be a prospect to watch over the next couple of months.
Kentucky’s 2027 high school recruiting class
|Player
|Position
|High School
|Ranking
|Jake Nawrot
|QB (6-4, 190)
|Arlington Heights (Ill.) Hersey
|4-star (No. 60 overall)
|Marquis Bryant
|S (5-11, 185)
|Rolesville (N.C.) High
|4-star (No. 284 overall)
|Elijah Brown
|iDL (6-1, 290)
|Prattville (Ala.) High
|4-star (No. 295 overall)
|Tristin Hughes
|S (6-1, 190)
|Rocky River (Ohio) High
|4-star (No. 377 overall)
|Larron Westmoreland
|S (6-5, 180)
|Jeffersontown (Ky.) High
|High 3-star (No. 433 overall)
|Antwoine Higgins Jr.
|EDGE (6-2, 230)
|Cincinnati (Ohio) Princeton
|High 3-star (No. 463 overall)
|Tank Proctor
|TE (6-5, 220)
|Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage
|High 3-star (No. 551 overall)
|Bryian Duncan Jr.
|ATH (5-9, 160)
|Cairo (Ga.) High
|High 3-star (No. 553 overall)
|Ty Ashley
|LB (6-2, 200)
|Owensboro (Ky.) High
|High 3-star (No. 554 overall)
|Brady Hull
|iOL (6-1, 285)
|Somerset (Ky.) Pulaski County
|High 3-star (No. 589 overall)
|Matthias Burrell
|iOL (6-4, 320)
|Gahanna (Ohio) Lincoln
|3-star (No. 653 overall)
|Miguel Wilson
|CB (5-10, 170)
|Mobile (Ala.) Vigor
|3-star (No. 658 overall)
|Conrad Hart
|TE (6-5, 235)
|Lexington (Ky.) Christian Academy
|3-star (No. 1,045 overall)
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