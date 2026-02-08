Pair of Bat Cats receive preseason All-SEC honors

The last weekend without college baseball has officially arrived. One week from today, Nick Mingione’s Kentucky baseball program will begin the season with a road series against UNC Greensboro. A highly anticipated season will have finally arrived. The Bat Cats will begin that season with two of the best players in the SEC.

Shortstop Tyler Bell (first team) and starting pitcher Ben Cleaver (second team) were preseason All-SEC selections this week.

Tyler Bell (1st Team SS) and Ben Cleaver (2nd Team SP) have been voted Preseason All-SEC by the league's coaches.@BellTyler28 @ben34cleaver pic.twitter.com/pw5vvzJDyR — Kentucky Baseball (@UKBaseball) February 5, 2026

Tyler Bell is expected to be one of the best players in college baseball this season. The sophomore from Greater Chicago is coming off a year where he hit .296 and slugged .522 with 17 doubles and 10 home runs as a true freshman starter in the SEC. Kentucky needs him to be a star and produce in the middle of this lineup. The expectations are high.

“He just continues to get better,” Kentucky head coach Nick Mingione said during Tuesday’s media day. “… He is just an absolute, as the players would say, dog.”

“I can’t tell you how many times this fall we brought in high school recruits and they were like, ‘Hey, where’s Tyler Bell?’ … And I say, ‘Hey man, you probably should have shown up at 5:45 this morning because he was here at 6 o’clock this morning hitting on his own.”

Ben Cleaver is fresh off his first full season as an SEC weekend starter. The skinny lefty tossed 83 innings across 15 starts last season with a 3.25 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 27.3 percent strikeout rate, and 12.5 percent walk/HBP rate. Cleaver was outstanding left on left (.165 batting average allowed) and posted the program’s highest raw strikeout number (92) since 2019. The junior will not overpower anyone, but this returnee knows how to pitch, and will need become a weekend cornerstone for UK this season.

“He’s been the voice of our staff,” Mingione said about Cleaver this week. “He spent the summer here with Brent Jones, our strength coach. He’s bigger, he’s stronger. His voice, he is leading at a very high level. So, we’re going to obviously be counting on him.”

Kentucky will need Tyler Bell and Ben Cleaver to play at a high level this season for this baseball club to meet those high preseason expectations.