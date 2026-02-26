Injury Update: Tyler Bell is recovering from shoulder injury

Skip to main content
Adam Luckettby: Adam Luckett42 minutes agoadamluckettksr

Kentucky was in a holding pattern just one week ago. Star shortstop Tyler Bell was waiting on opinions from medical professionals after suffering a left shoulder injury on opening day. After some tests were done, things now appear headed in the right direction.

The preseason All-American has resumed baseball activities. A return to the lineup could be right around the corner.

“He’s progressing along. Feels like he’s getting better and stronger,” Kentucky head coach Nick Mingione said about Bell during the UK Sports Network radio broadcast on Wednesday. “So he’s taking his groundballs and he’s taking BP now.”

“Seems as he’s progressing well so far.”

Technically, we are still in a holding pattern, but this does sound a whole lot better than the “wait and see” that was said last week as Tyler Bell awaited word regarding options moving forward for this shoulder injury. Kentucky improved to 6-2 with a 13-9 midweek victory over WKU on Wednesday as the team continues to play without Bell in the lineup with a home series against St. John’s right around the corner. That could change soon if the recovery process continues to progress with Bell.

The Illinois native had the potential to become one of the best players in college baseball this season. The offseason hype came after a true freshman season where Bell batted .296 with an OPS over .900 in 2025. The rookie led Kentucky in doubles (17) and runs (51) while also adding 11 steals and 35 walks/HBPs. This young phenom was the only player on the roster to hit over .300 in SEC play.

Kentucky could get a star back in the lineup soon.

Kentucky’s 2026 baseball schedule

Kentucky is 6-2 with a pair of series wins heading into this weekend’s clash with St. John’s.

Game DateOpponentVenue
Feb. 27-March 1vs. St. John’sKentucky Proud Park
March 3at Eastern KentuckyTurkey Hughes Field
March 4vs. Eastern KentuckyKentucky Proud Park
March 6-8vs. The CitadelKentucky Proud Park
March 10vs. Ball StateKentucky Proud Park
March 13-15vs. AlabamaKentucky Proud Park
March 17vs. MarshallKentucky Proud Park
March 19-21at Ole MissSwayze Field
March 24vs. Murray StateKentucky Proud Park
March 27-29at LSUAlex Box Stadium
March 31vs. Miami (Ohio)Kentucky Proud Park
April 3-5vs. MissouriKentucky Proud Park
April 7vs. LouisvilleKentucky Proud Park
April 10-12at AuburnPlainsman Park
April 17-19vs. VanderbiltKentucky Proud Park
April 21at LouisvilleJim Patterson Stadium
April 24-26at South CarolinaFounders Park
May 1-3vs. TennesseeKentucky Proud Park
May 8-10at FloridaCondron Ballpark
May 12vs. Northern KentuckyKentucky Proud Park
May 14-16vs. ArkansasKentucky Proud Park

