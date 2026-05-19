Kentucky's Tyler Bell and Jaxon Jelkin earn All-SEC honors
The college baseball postseason officially gets started this week. The SEC’s six-day party at the Hoover Met will get rolling on Tuesday. Kentucky will be involved on the first day. Nick Mingione‘s squad will have a pair of All-SEC selections out there at this year’s event.
The conference released the 2026 All-SEC teams on Monday. Tyler Bell and Jaxon Jelkin were both selected.
Tyler Bell earned first-team honors as the best shortstop in the conference. The sophomore slashed .347/.518/.573 in 170 plate appearances this season. Despite missing most of non-conference play with a shoulder injury, Bell has still been a highly productive offensive player with 15 extra-base hits, 26 RBI, 10 stolen bases, and a ridiculous 45 free passes.
Jaxon Jelkin was a second-team All-SEC selection. The former Nebraska and Houston pitcher who sat out last season after undergoing Tommy John surgery led the team in in WHIP (1.05), wins (eight), starts (13), complete games (two), innings (82.2), and strikeouts (94). Jelkin ranked second in the conference in innings (61.1) and sixth in strikeouts (68) in league games. This multi-time transfer has become a clear frontline starter for the Cats and someone who gives UK a great chance to win whenever he is on the mound.
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Bell and Jelkin have been standouts for Kentucky all season long. Each were honored for their strong seasons on Monday. Now they and their UK teammates will look to continue those strong years in the postseason.
2026 SEC Baseball Awards
Player of the Year: Daniel Jackson (Georgia)
Pitcher of the Year: Aidan King (Florida)
Freshman of the Year: Anthony Pack Jr. (Texas)
Newcomer of the Year: Aiden Robbins (Texas)
Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Gavin Grahovac (Texas A&M)
Coach of the Year: Wes Johnson (Georgia)
SEC Tournament Bracket
1. Georgia (43-12, 23-7)
2. Texas (40-12, 19-10)
3. Texas A&M (39-13, 18-11)
4. Alabama (37-18, 18-12)
5. Florida (37-18, 18-12)
6. Auburn (36-18, 17-13)
7. Arkansas (36-19, 17-13)
8. Mississippi State (39-16, 16-14)
9. Ole Miss (36-20, 15-15)
10. Tennessee (37-19, 15-15)
11. Oklahoma (32-20, 14-16)
12. Vanderbilt (32-24, 14-16)
13. Kentucky (31-20, 13-17)
14. LSU (29-27, 9-21)
15. South Carolina (22-34, 7-23)
16. Missouri (23-30, 6-24)
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