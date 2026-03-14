Tyler Bell is day-to-day with shoulder injury

Kentucky earned a 7-4 win against Alabama on Friday night. The Bat Cats did it with a power surge at the plate. The home run parade arrived without Tyler Bell in the lineup. We are monitoring another shoulder injury closely at KSR HQ.

Head coach Nick Mingione spoke with the media following Kentucky’s Friday night victory at Kentucky Proud Park. This is what was said about the preseason All-American.

“His shoulder was sore, so we’ll take him day-by-day and we’ll just see,” Mingione said when asked about Tyler Bell. “Obviously, you know we gotta protect him, so it’ll be day-by-day with him.”

There are also SEC availability reports in baseball. Tyler Bell was listed as out on Friday along with pitchers Chase Alderman and Bryson Treichel. We will find out his status for Saturday’s game this afternoon. The development was a bummer for the program after a strong four-game run for Bell as a designated hitter. The sophomore hit 6-11 with a double, home run, and four RBI against The Citadel and Ball State. Bell also drew five walks and was hit by pitch in each game. Over four games, Bell reached base 15 times in 20 plate appearances. He makes a big difference.

Kentucky did not miss Tyler Bell on Friday. Luke Lawrence again played another good game at shortstop while home runs from Ethan Hindle, Ryan Schwartz, and Owen Jenkins were enough to get a big Friday dub. The Bat Cats won a big game but aren’t at their best without Bell in the lineup. Kentucky will look to get Bell back in the lineup soon but will remain careful with this shoulder injury.

On Deck

Kentucky (16-2, 1-0) has now won 11 consecutive games. The Bat Cats will now go for the first SEC series win on Saturday at Kentucky Proud Park. Ben Cleaver (1-0, 0.64 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 14 IP, 20 K) will take the ball for the Wildcats.