Preseason accolades continue to roll in for Tyler Bell

Kentucky has high expectations entering the 2026 college baseball season. Star shortstop Tyler Bell is a major reason why. The Bat Cats could have one of the best players in college baseball on the squad this season. Bell could become a top-10 pick. A big year is very possible for the starting shortstop. The college baseball community is taking notice.

The preseason accolades continues to roll in for the Chicagoland native.

Yet another publication has named Tyler Bell as one of the best players in college baseball. This is all coming after a true freshman season where Bell batted .296 with an OPS over .900 in 2025. The rookie led the team in doubles (17) and runs (51) while also adding 11 steals and 35 walks/HBPs. This young phenom was the only player on the roster to hit over .300 in SEC play. The big recruit quickly became Kentucky’s best player.

The signs are there that Bell will only build off the big season he had last year at Kentucky Proud Park.

“He just continues to get better,” Kentucky head coach Nick Mingione said during Tuesday’s media day. “… He is just an absolute, as the players would say, dog.”

“I can’t tell you how many times this fall we brought in high school recruits and they were like, ‘Hey, where’s Tyler Bell?’ … And I say, ‘Hey man, you probably should have shown up at 5:45 this morning because he was here at 6 o’clock this morning hitting on his own.”

That work ethic could lead to some very big things on the diamond for Tyler Bell this season. That big year could start next weekend in the Tar Heel State when UNC Greensboro hosts UK to start the year.

Pump It Up: The Pilot

February means a lot of things. It’s officially Super Bowl week but it is also the unofficial start of Kentucky baseball season. KSR is ready to get our coverage started as Nick Mingione’s 10th team gets ready to take the diamond at Kentucky Proud Park. It’s time to Pump It Up.

In the first episode of newest podcast in the KSR audio catalog, Bat Cat Central’s Derek Terry and myself when unpack everything we learned at Kentucky baseball media day after Mingione delivered his state of the program address. “Pump It Up” will then shifted into a big picture look at the 2026 team by taking a glance at this offseason’s roster build and just what you can expect from the show this season.

Smash that play button.

