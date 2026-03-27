Kentucky preseason All-American Tyler Bell is back in the lineup at shortstop

Kentucky baseball got a big scare when starting shortstop Tyler Bell suffered a shoulder injury in the season opener against UNC Greensboro. The Bat Cats were then forced to play 14 games without their preseason All-American. The potential first-round pick has been back for a couple weeks now but all of his appearances were at designated hitter. That is changing in the third SEC series of the season.

Bat Cats Central’s — and “Pump It Up” co-host — Derek Terry first reported that Bell would return to shortstop against LSU. That was confirmed when UK released the lineup card on Friday.

Tyler Bell is slashing .355/.565/.613 with two doubles, two home runs, and nine RBI across 31 plate appearances. Bell has drawn 15 free passes and has recently moved up to third in the lineup. Now Kentucky will get their star back on defense. This should give the Cats some more lineup flexibility. Luke Lawrence (.341/.455/.462, 2 HR, 17 RBI) can move play second base or third base and Ethan Hindle can return to the expected designated hitter/utility infielder platoon. The junior leads the UK offense in doubles (10), triples (two), home runs (six), RBI (27), total bases (55), and slugging percentage (.647). Head coach Nick Mingione can now be more matchup-driven with the designated hitter spot and who starts in the corner outfield.

Kentucky is officially back to full strength heading into a big series at Alex Box Stadium.

PREVIEW: Kentucky vs. LSU

How To Watch: No. 18 Kentucky at LSU

This three-game set in the SEC begins on Friday night with day games following on Saturday and Sunday. ESPN+ will have the call from Baton Rouge.

Date Opponent Venue Time Broadcast March 27 (Friday) LSU Alex Box Stadium 7:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ March 28 (Saturday) LSU Alex Box Stadium 3 p.m. ET ESPN+ March 29 (Sunday) LSU Alex Box Stadium 1 p.m. ET ESPN+

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