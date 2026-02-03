Tyler Bell leads Bat Cats into 2026 with work ethic to match talent

The old sports adage suggests it bodes well for your team when its most talented player is also its hardest worker.

Kentucky believes it has that combination in Tyler Bell entering the 2026 college baseball season.

Coming off a freshman season that saw him hit .296 with 10 home runs, 17 doubles, 46 RBI, and 11 stolen bases, the Wildcats’ sophomore shortstop from the suburbs of Chicago is hungry for more as a preseason All-American and top MLB Draft prospect.

“He just continues to get better,” Kentucky head coach Nick Mingione said during Tuesday’s media day event. “… He is just an absolute, as the players would say, dog.

“I can’t tell you how many times this fall we brought in high school recruits and they were like, ‘Hey, where’s Tyler Bell?’ … And I say, ‘Hey man, you probably should have shown up at 5:45 this morning because he was here at 6 o’clock this morning hitting on his own.”

It’s not uncommon, Mingione added, for his star player to text one of the UK staff members to turn the lights on at Kentucky Proud Park early in the morning because he wanted to work out. “I’m rolling by and say, ‘Oh, TJ must have been here.’ The guy is just a machine the way he works.”

Bell’s mindset raises the bar for the entire roster.

“We need guys doing that,” said junior left-handed pitcher Ben Cleaver, the ace of the UK staff heading into the new season. “… He forces guys to get better, which is great. That’s the type of teammate you want to have.”

“It shows us the road map,” junior infielder Ethan Hindle said. “He’s also a guy that, while he’s working hard, he’s not just there for himself. He’s a very selfless guy. He’s always texting other guys trying to bring them along and help them get better, too.

“There’s no doubt in my mind that other guys are better just because of his work ethic and the example that he has shown.”

There are many attributes of Bell that Hindle admires, but his teammate’s ability to remain humble with all of the preseason hype surrounding him may be the most impressive.

“You would never know (Bell is widely regarded as a first-round pick in the MLB Draft),” Hindle said. “He’s so humble. He’s all about us, all about the team.”

Bell says it’s easier to deal with all the attention now because he went through a similar process as a top high school prospect before eventually being selected in the second round by the Tampa Bay Rays.

“In high school, with a lot of professional scouts watching, I learned that I’m at my best whenever I put the team first,” he said. “… If I stay with that, I think it’s going to be a really fun year.”