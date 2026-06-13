There is some top-five draft buzz for Kentucky shortstop Tyler Bell

Tyler Bell turned down the opportunity to play for the Tampa Bay Rays after being selected in the second round of the 2024 MLB Draft. The star shortstop might not turn them down a second time.

The AL East franchise owns the No. 2 overall pick in the 2026 MLB Draft. Would the Rays pick Bell again? Buzz is building behind the scenes.

The Athletic’s Keith Law released his latest update mock draft earlier this week. Georgia Tech catcher Vahn Lackey is No. 1 overall but the second pick will surprise many. Could Bell become a top-five pick after playing through a shoulder injury in 2026?

Heard this one a few times in the past several days, and since Tampa Bay took Bell out of high school, it’s plausible that they’d still view him in a similar light now that he’s raked for two years in college — this year with a bum shoulder, too. I believe they’d also consider Roch Cholowsky and Vahn Lackey. The Rays might be Jackson Flora’s only real suitor in the top four. Keith Law

Tyler Bell going off the board before UCLA shortstop Roch Cholowsky would be quite the surprise but the odds were high that Bell would be a first-round selection in this draft ever since he turned down an offer from the Rays to spend the last two seasons at Kentucky. Bell continued to produce even when playing through a shoulder injury.

Year Plate Appearances Slash OPS 2B 3B HR RBI Steals K Rate BB/HBP Rate 2025 226 .296/.385/.522 .907 17 2 10 46 11 22.3% 13.2% 2026 143 .343/.510/.608 1.119 9 1 9 29 10 18.6% 25.8%

Bell took major strides in year two despite playing through an injury. The power was still there and the on-base percentage number took a massive leap. Recording 20 HBPs in 143 plate appearances will do that. The No. 2 hitter in Kentucky’s lineup clubbed three home runs in the postseason and was the one who started the two-out rally in the eighth inning comeback against West Virginia before the Bat Cats dropped the regional final in extra innings.

Tyler Bell has been a start for two seasons at Kentucky Proud Park. Now he’s set to become the program’s first top-10 pick since the Milwaukee Brewers took Chad Green at No. 8 overall in the 1996 MLB Draft.