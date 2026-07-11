Colorado Rockies select Tyler Bell in first round of 2026 MLB Draft

The first Kentucky Wildcat to hear his name called at the 2026 MLB Draft at the Pennsylvania Convention Center did not have to wait long. Tyler Bell became Kentucky’s fourth first-round pick of the Nick Mingione era on Saturday.

The switch-hitting shortstop has joined the Colorado Rockies organization. He was the No. 10 overall pick in the 2026 MLB Draft.

Bell was a second-round pick of the Tampa Bay Rays in the 2024 MLB Draft but turned down the opportunity to join the AL East franchise. After spending two years at Kentucky, the expectation is that the 21-year-old will sign this time around. MLB.com has Bell as the No. 10 overall prospect. The Athletic’s Keith Law has Bell at No. 3 overall. ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel has Bell at No. 9 overall. Bell was seen as a premium prospect.

Kentucky’s star leaves college baseball with a .314/.438/.556 slash line, 19 home runs, 75 RBI, and 21 stolen bases across 459 plate appearances. Tyler Bell posted those numbers despite playing through a shoulder injury throughout the entire 2026 season. The All-SEC infielder produced numbers at the plate and will look to do the same in professional baseball.

A potential big weekend for the Kentucky baseball program at the 2026 MLB Draft got a strong start on Saturday.

MLB Signing Deadline

Players selected over the weekend must make a signing decision quickly. The signing deadline is July 27 at 5 p.m. ET unless a player attends junior college the school year after the draft. Teams that fail to sign a player in the first three rounds will receive a comp pick.

The negotiating window is just over two weeks long. We will know the final destination of Kentucky players and signees soon after the draft.

Follow the MLB Draft at KSR+

The 20-round marathon is off and running in the city of Brotherly Love. Multiple Kentucky players and signees entered this weekend as draftable prospects. Some will have some tough decisions to make after they are selected.

Who will sign? Who will return to school? What will the signing bonus be? KSR is locked in this weekend and will be covering the draft from start to finish. Instant analysis can be found at KSBoard in our official MLB Draft thread. The decisions made over the next few weeks could end up defining Kentucky’s 2027 team as the Bat Cats look to return to Omaha for the second time in program history.

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