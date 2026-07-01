Tyler Bell is selling Kentucky during MLB Draft process

Kentucky outfielder Chad Green was the 8th overall pick in the 1996 MLB Draft. The Wildcats have not produced a top-10 pick since. That 30-year drought will very likely end in July thanks to Tyler Bell.

The two-year starting shortstop is expected to be a top-10 pick on July 11. The former second-round pick in the 2024 draft is now draft-eligible again. Bell slashed .314/.438/.556 over two years at Kentucky with 19 home runs, 75 RBI, and 21 stolen bases. There is plenty of top-10 buzz for the switch hitting middle infielder.

Ahead of the draft in Philadelphia, Bell made a stop at the MLB Draft Combine in Arizona. During his stay out west, the All-SEC selection said he had over 20 meetings scheduled with professional franchises and is looking to sell himself. While he is doing that, Bell is also selling Kentucky baseball.

“I think that Kentucky — the school Kentucky, not just college — was really good for me in that piece. They really look at it like a student, person, player aspect. That’s how they approach everything,” Bell told MLB Network. “And being the best student you can be allows you to be the best person and if you have those two taken care of then it really shows on the field.”

"Maturity… being with a new group of guys, new coaching staff. @UKBaseball was really good for me."



After going through the draft process in high school, No. 20 prospect Tyler Bell shares with @Jared_Carrabis how going to college helped his stock & development 📈 pic.twitter.com/qCkT859DyW — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) June 25, 2026

Tyler Bell is looking to show teams in the pre-draft process that he became a good teammate and a better vocal leader during his time in Lexington. He even directly mentioned former Kentucky catcher and current coaching staff member Devin Burkes as an example. Bell tried to take some of the leadership and energy he saw Burkes display in 2025 and put his own spin on it in 2026. That could all lead to a big opportunity.

Kentucky’s star shortstop is set to become one of the highest draft picks in Kentucky baseball history. Tyler Bell‘s moment in the spotlight is helping both him and the Wildcats.