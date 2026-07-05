Tyler Bell's MLB Draft stock keeps rising

We are one week away from the 2026 MLB Draft. Kentucky will not have to wait long for the program’s first player to come off the board. The stock keeps rising for shortstop Tyler Bell.

The Athletic’s Keith Law has Bell ranked No. 3 overall in his latest big board update. He’s not the only to be a big believer in Bell. D1 Baseball has the infielder as the No. 4 overall player in this draft class. Do not expect the switch-hitting shortstop to be available long next weekend in Philadelphia.

Tyler Bell was a second-round pick in the 2024 MLB Draft coming out of high school but turned down the Tampa Bay Rays to play two seasons at Kentucky. There will likely be no turning down a contract offer this time. Bell leaves Lexington after a very productive stint in the SEC despite playing through a shoulder injury in 2026.

Year Plate Appearances Slash OPS 2B 3B HR RBI Steals K Rate BB/HBP Rate 2025 226 .296/.385/.522 .907 17 2 10 46 11 22.3% 13.2% 2026 143 .343/.510/.608 1.119 9 1 9 29 10 18.6% 25.8%

Bell turned into a college baseball star at Kentucky Proud Park. Now he could become the program’s first top-10 pick since the Milwaukee Brewers took Chad Green at No. 8 overall in the 1996 MLB Draft.

Kentucky helped Tyler Bell

Ahead of the draft in Philadelphia, Tyler Bell made a stop at the MLB Draft Combine in Arizona. During his stay out west, the All-SEC selection said he had over 20 meetings scheduled with professional franchises and is looking to sell himself. While he is doing that, Bell is also selling Kentucky baseball.

“I think that Kentucky — the school Kentucky, not just college — was really good for me in that piece. They really look at it like a student, person, player aspect. That’s how they approach everything,” Bell told MLB Network. “And being the best student you can be allows you to be the best person and if you have those two taken care of then it really shows on the field.”

Bell is looking to show teams in the pre-draft process that he became a good teammate and a better vocal leader during his time in Lexington. He even directly mentioned former Kentucky catcher and current coaching staff member Devin Burkes as an example. Bell tried to take some of the leadership and energy he saw Burkes display in 2025 and put his own spin on it in 2026.

This could all lead to a big opportunity next weekend.