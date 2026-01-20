Skip to main content
Preseason All-American Tyler Bell has arrived

Adam Luckettby: Adam Luckett2 hours agoadamluckettksr

There are some real expectations for Kentucky baseball in 2026. The Wildcats are fresh off a third consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance and once again loaded up in the transfer portal. Nick Mingione’s team enters the season in the top 25 and should be in the mix when conference play begins. Is a return trip to Omaha on deck? It’s a long season but we know Kentucky has some star power.

Starting shortstop Tyler Bell is back for year two in Lexington. The Greater Chicago native set Kentucky’s freshman home runs (10) record in 2025. Bigger things are ahead in the 2026. The college baseball community is taking notice. UK has a preseason All-American on the roster.

Tyler Bell was a massive recruiting win for Kentucky in the 2024 high school cycle. Mingione and his staff convinced the shortstop to turn down the Tampa Bay Rays after a second-round selection in the 2024 MLB Draft and use college baseball to become a first-round pick.

Bell is on the right path.

Tyler Bell batted .296 with an OPS over .900 as a true freshman. The rookie led the team in doubles (17) and runs (51) while also adding 11 steals, and 35 walks/HBPs. This young phenom was the only player on the roster to hit over .300 in SEC play. The big recruit quickly became Kentucky’s best player.

How good could Bell get?

Kentucky will ask the sophomore to carry a heavy load on offense and will need him to become a true star. We saw superstar potential last year. There’s a chance UK might just have one of the best players in the country at shortstop.

The All-American recognition has already begun. Tyler Bell and the rest of the Kentucky baseball team will take the field in three weeks in the season-opening series against UNC Greensboro.

Kentucky’s 2026 baseball schedule

Game DateOpponentVenue
Feb. 13-15at UNC GreensboroUNCG Baseball Stadium
Feb. 17vs. Morehead StateKentucky Proud Park
Feb. 20-22at EvansvilleCharles H. Braun Stadium
Feb. 24vs. WKUKentucky Proud Park
Feb. 27-March 1vs. St. John’sKentucky Proud Park
March 3at Eastern KentuckyTurkey Hughes Field
March 4vs. Eastern KentuckyKentucky Proud Park
March 6-8vs. The CitadelKentucky Proud Park
March 10vs. Ball StateKentucky Proud Park
March 13-15vs. AlabamaKentucky Proud Park
March 17vs. MarshallKentucky Proud Park
March 19-21at Ole MissSwayze Field
March 24vs. Murray StateKentucky Proud Park
March 27-29at LSUAlex Box Stadium
March 31vs. Miami (Ohio)Kentucky Proud Park
April 3-5vs. MissouriKentucky Proud Park
April 7vs. LouisvilleKentucky Proud Park
April 10-12at AuburnPlainsman Park
April 17-19vs. VanderbiltKentucky Proud Park
April 21at LouisvilleJim Patterson Stadium
April 24-26at South CarolinaFounders Park
May 1-3vs. TennesseeKentucky Proud Park
May 8-10at FloridaCondron Ballpark
May 12vs. Northern KentuckyKentucky Proud Park
May 14-16vs. ArkansasKentucky Proud Park

