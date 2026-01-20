Preseason All-American Tyler Bell has arrived

There are some real expectations for Kentucky baseball in 2026. The Wildcats are fresh off a third consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance and once again loaded up in the transfer portal. Nick Mingione’s team enters the season in the top 25 and should be in the mix when conference play begins. Is a return trip to Omaha on deck? It’s a long season but we know Kentucky has some star power.

Starting shortstop Tyler Bell is back for year two in Lexington. The Greater Chicago native set Kentucky’s freshman home runs (10) record in 2025. Bigger things are ahead in the 2026. The college baseball community is taking notice. UK has a preseason All-American on the roster.

Tyler Bell (@BellTyler28) picks up his second Preseason All-America honor, this time from @d1baseball. pic.twitter.com/8fZ8fRBY5y — Kentucky Baseball (@UKBaseball) January 20, 2026

Tyler Bell was a massive recruiting win for Kentucky in the 2024 high school cycle. Mingione and his staff convinced the shortstop to turn down the Tampa Bay Rays after a second-round selection in the 2024 MLB Draft and use college baseball to become a first-round pick.

Bell is on the right path.

Tyler Bell batted .296 with an OPS over .900 as a true freshman. The rookie led the team in doubles (17) and runs (51) while also adding 11 steals, and 35 walks/HBPs. This young phenom was the only player on the roster to hit over .300 in SEC play. The big recruit quickly became Kentucky’s best player.

How good could Bell get?

Kentucky will ask the sophomore to carry a heavy load on offense and will need him to become a true star. We saw superstar potential last year. There’s a chance UK might just have one of the best players in the country at shortstop.

The All-American recognition has already begun. Tyler Bell and the rest of the Kentucky baseball team will take the field in three weeks in the season-opening series against UNC Greensboro.

Kentucky’s 2026 baseball schedule