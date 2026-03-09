Tyler Bell made his presence felt in Kentucky's latest sweep

Kentucky had to go multiple weeks without the program’s best player in the lineup. That led to some good on offense and some not so good on offense. There were some run parades against UNC Greensboro and Western Kentucky, but UK struggled to score runs against Evansville and St. John’s. The Bat Cats didn’t struggle to score runs against The Citadel pitching staff that entered this weekend ranked top-40 nationally in ERA and was fresh off a very impressive performance against Florida State last weekend.

Why was that? Probably because preseason All-American Tyler Bell was back in the lineup.

The sophomore and projected top-10 pick missed 12 consecutive games after being pulled from the season opener due to a left shoulder injury. Tyler Bell returned this weekend in a designated hitter role and did not miss a beat.

Tyler Bell finished the weekend sweep by hitting 5-9 with a double, home run, and four RBI. Bell also drew four walks and was hit by pitch in each game. Over three games, Bell reached base 12 times in 16 plate appearances. The Citadel was careful with how they attacked the star switch hitter, and that led to some other opportunities for hitters in Kentucky’s lineup.

Kentucky’s offense was just better with Tyler Bell in it. Ethan Hindle continued his hot streak at the plate with multiple home runs, Scott Campbell Jr. is starting to find extra bases with more consistency, and Ryan Schwartz may have shaken off a long slump with three hits on Sunday. Things got easier when Bell returned for everyone.

The Bat Cats scored 35 runs over three games at Kentucky Proud Park in a series where the weekend starters gave up runs and had to be pulled early. Offense was needed to win. Kentucky showed they could win games in a different way this weekend.

Tyler Bell was a big reason why. He played like an All-American in his highly anticipated return.