Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo reportedly involved in physical altercation

We had some Cat on Cat Crime in Las Vegas this morning.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, former Kentucky players Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo were involved in a physical altercation on Friday morning at a practice court in a Las Vegas hotel. Charania reports that Adebayo approached Herro over comments that Herro recently made towards Adebayo on social media.

Charania later went on SportsCenter to provide more details, stating that “Bam Adebayo struck Tyler Herro in the face area.”

The altercation occurred at a practice court in a Las Vegas hotel this morning, sources said — starting when Adebayo approached Herro about comments the guard made critiquing the center on social media after their seven-year run in Miami ended. https://t.co/0SZv8VT462 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 10, 2026

For some background, Herro and Adebayo were teammates on the Miami Heat for the last seven seasons until Herro was shipped off to the Milwaukee Bucks last month as part of a huge trade that sent Giannis Antetokounmpo to Miami.

Herro then seemingly took a subtle shot at Adebayo on Instagram last week when he posted a graphic on his Instagram Story with a list of the lowest field goal percentages on midrange shots from last season, which included both Antetokounmpo and Adebayo as two of the 10 worst in the entire league. There was also a series of leaked DMs exchanged with a Heat fan that appeared to show Herro (or someone posing as Herro) taking even more shots at Adebayo.

Soon after news of the altercation broke, Herro was asked about the incident by Heat media, who are also in Las Vegas for the ongoing NBA Summer League. Herro replied with “My only comment is no comment.”

The NBA is never short on drama…