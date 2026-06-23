Tyler Herro goes home as part of the blockbuster Giannis trade

The biggest trade of the NBA offseason went down late Monday night, and former Kentucky guard Tyler Herro was right in the middle of it. In a move that had been rumored for weeks, the Milwaukee Bucks sent Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis to the Miami Heat for a package headlined by Herro, three young players, and a haul of draft picks.

Bucks-Heat trade

Miami receives:

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Bobby Portis

Milwaukee receives:

Tyler Herro

Kel’el Ware

Jaime Jaquez Jr.

Kasparas Jakucionis

No. 13 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft

Unprotected first-round picks in 2031 and 2033

2030 pick swap

2033 second-round pick

Herro goes home

For Herro, the trade moves him back home to Milwaukee, where he grew up cheering for the Bucks as a Wisconsin native and local star at Whitnall High School in Greenfield. Coming off an injury-riddled last season in Miami, the 26-year-old gets a fresh start in his eighth season and becomes a centerpiece of his favorite franchise in the post-Giannis era. Herro will be one of the faces of the Bucks.

Back in January, Herro posted two childhood photos amid the Giannis trade rumors, one in a Heat jersey and another in a Bucks shirt.

(Instagram: @nolimitherro)

Bam Adebayo gets a superstar

Meanwhile, in Miami, Bam Adebayo loses a fellow Kentucky Wildcat in the Heat locker room, but gains one of the best players in the world. After years of chasing another superstar, Pat Riley, another former Wildcat, finally landed one, pairing Giannis with Adebayo to create one of the NBA’s best frontcourts.

The trade splits up Kentucky teammates Herro and Adebayo, but both former Wildcats now find themselves at the center of the NBA’s biggest offseason move. It should be good for both of them.