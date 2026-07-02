Tyler Herro helped recruit Milan Momcilovic to Kentucky

Milan Momcilovic was Mark Pope‘s biggest recruiting win of the portal cycle — and maybe ever — in an all-hands-on-deck pursuit as Kentucky worked toward adding the best shooter in college basketball.

But did you know that a recent fan favorite for the Wildcats helped his alma mater get the job done?

By now, you probably know Momcilovic was a standout for Team Herro on the Nike EYBL circuit, the AAU program sponsored by “The Bucket” himself, Tyler Herro. He was coached by the former lottery pick’s dad, Chris Herro, who still leads the team today.

Those were some easy dots to connect back in the day, obviously. In fact, as Momcilovic was a rising four-star prospect out of high school, KSR interviewed him multiple times while waiting for John Calipari to make his move.

“Yes, for sure (I’m interested),” he said back in April of 2022. “Tyler Herro went there, his dad’s my coach, obviously. He’s pulling for me and he’s talking to Coach John Calipari.”

One month later in May of 2022…

“If Kentucky reaches out that would be really cool,” he doubled down with KSR. “Just to see how interested they are in me.”

That move was never made and he wound up at Iowa State, only to become the hottest transfer portal name of 2026. Pope threw his hat in the ring and made up for lost time, a full-circle moment for Momcilovic, knowing his longstanding connection with the Kentucky program.

This time around, the Herros’ efforts paid off, with both Tyler and Chris playing a part in his commitment, he said.

They weren’t the final deciding factors in his decision, obviously, but their stamps of approval certainly didn’t hurt.

“Tyler reached out to me,” Momcilovic said Thursday. “Chris (Herro) and my dad are pretty good friends because they used to coach together on the EYBL, so he was calling me and he was obviously telling me, ‘Go to Kentucky, go to Kentucky.’ No, I really like the Herro family — obviously, I listen to them. But it was my decision at the end of the day.”

Now, all this time later, what was the real story behind his high school recruitment, sitting there wearing Kentucky across his chest? Well, Coach Cal didn’t really like him, unfortunately. And he understood.

At the time, he was a slow-footed non-athlete who brought little to the table more than shooting. He was a four-star because he was an elite bucket-getter, but Iowa State was a good fit for him as he got his legs under him at the high-major level.

“They never really got in for real. (Chris) Herro was trying to push it to get me with Calipari and I think I talked to one assistant coach just once, but it was never really anything for real. It was cool they reached out, but nothing more,” Momcilovic said. “… I mean, I understood — Kentucky wants the five-stars, the really high guys. I wasn’t quite that.”

He never doubted for a minute, though, that he could get to that blue-blood status.

“I feel like I always hold myself to a high standard and know I can play at this level.”

His time finally came this offseason as one of the program’s biggest additions in recent memory. Better late than never, right?