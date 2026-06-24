Tyler Herro might not be a Milwaukee Buck for long

Tyler Herro is returning to Wisconsin as part of the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade, but his homecoming could end up being short-lived.

Herro was the best player sent back to the Milwaukee Bucks in Monday night’s blockbuster trade that (finally) moved Antetokounmpo, along with Bobby Portis, to the Miami Heat. With Herro, the Heat also shipped out Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kasparas Jakucionis, three first-round picks, a first-round swap, and a second-round pick to the Bucks. It was a long-awaited move that was seemingly years in the making for Antetokounmpo, the ultimate prize of this entire deal.

By being traded to the Bucks, Herro moves back closer to the home for the first time since he was in high school. The former Kentucky guard was born in Greenfield, WI, located less than 30 minutes outside of Milwaukee. Herro was a First Team All-State performer at Whitnall (WI) High before spending his one-and-done season at UK. Outside of the facts that Herro is a recent All-Star and only 26 years old, the Bucks can use the hometown kid angle as another reason to keep him around.

But Milwaukee is also about to enter a full-on rebuild now that Antetokounmpo is out. The front office is in the business of collecting draft assets and young players, not necessarily trying to add pieces around someone like Herro.

From the moment this trade became public, Herro was immediately mentioned as a re-route candidate by multiple reports. This trade still has until July 6 to be finalized, meaning more teams can join the fold. The Detroit Pistons, which could use more shooting and scoring, have been the team linked most often to Herro since Monday night.

The Milwaukee Bucks are expected to listen to trade offers for Tyler Herro, per @sam_amick & @eric_nehm



“The Bucks still have work to do, as league sources say it remains unclear if Herro will remain with the team. While there is interest in making the Milwaukee native part of… pic.twitter.com/yah9xSr2UT — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) June 23, 2026

Herro, who has spent his seven-year career in Miami, is only one season removed from making his first All-Star team in 2024-25. He was also the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year in 2021-22. But he played just 33 games last season after undergoing ankle surgery ahead of the 2025-26 campaign. Even still, he averaged 20.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per outing on shooting splits of 48.0/37.8/91.7. A team looking to boost its outside shooting in hopes of taking that next step towards title contention — like Detroit — could use Herro’s talents.

There’s also the scenario where nothing happens. The trade remains a two-team transaction, and Herro gets to play basketball back where it all started for him. Milwaukee likely won’t be a playoff team next season in that scenario, but it can continue to haul in draft capital.