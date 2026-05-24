Tyler Herro rumored to be in trade proposal for Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Milwaukee Bucks are going to trade Giannis Antetokounmpo this summer. Like so many other NBA superstars over the years, the Greek Freak’s relationship has gone sideways with the organization that drafted him and where he spent his entire career. He even won a championship in Milwaukee, but the team is now soliciting offers from teams that may be interested in his services. So far, the Miami Heat are rumored to be the leaders in the Giannis sweepstakes in a trade that centers around former Kentucky guard Tyler Herro.

According to Gary Woefel, the Heat have the best offer available currently, and Antetokounmpo would take his talents to South Beach in exchange for Tyler Herro, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kel’el Ware, 2026 13th overall pick, and two future first-round picks. Bill Simmons thinks it is a good deal.

The Bucks dipped their toes into Giannis inquiries before the trade deadline, but they didn’t find anything alluring enough to pull the trigger. Now, a trade seems inevitable and likely before the NBA draft, so that they can acquire a lottery pick this season.

Herro is a former All-Star and NBA 6th Man of the Year award winner. Similar to Anetetokounmpo, though, injuries kept him off the court a lot last season. He played in just 33 games and averaged 20.5 points per contest.

If this trade were to go through, Giannis would pair next to Bam Adebayo, who made headlines this year with an 83-point game. On paper, I’m not sure how two long, athletic power forwards would pair alongside each other on the court, but it would be a good problem to have.