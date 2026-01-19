South Alabama defensive line transfer Tyler Thomas commits to Kentucky
Kentucky’s roster build is not over in the transfer portal yet. Will Stein‘s staff has added 30-plus players to the roster from free agency. Another addition occurred on Monday. The Cats are investing in the trenches.
South Alabama transfer Tyler Thomas is moving to Kentucky after spending two seasons in Major Applewhite‘s South Alabama program. Thomas will join fellow South Alabama transfer Dominic Wiseman in Anwar Stewart‘s defensive line room.
Tyler’s twin brother, Trent, has transferred to Tennessee. The two brothers will face each other in November when UK travels to Rocky Top. Tyler Thomas spent the 2023 season and took a redshirt at UAB before leaving that program. As a redshirt freshman in 2024, Thomas recorded 20 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and five pressures in 259 snaps. Thomas returned to South Alabama in 2025 and logged 17 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, and 14 pressures in 287 snaps.
Tyler Thomas becomes the sixth transfer to join Kentucky’s defensive line this offseason. The Sun Belt transfer will be competing for snaps at defensive end. Mi’Quise Humphrey-Grace, Sam Greene, Lorenzo Cowan, and CJ Works each return to the program in 2026. Gardner-Webb transfer Antonio O’Berry and Tyler Thomas will look to make a splash in year one for new defensive coordinator Jay Bateman.
Kentucky transfer commits
|Player
|Position
|High School
|Former School
|Year
|Olaus Alinen
|G/T (6-6, 322)
|Windson (Conn.) The Loomis Chaffee School
|Alabama
|Redshirt Junior
|Jesse Anderson
|S (6-0, 180)
|Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Cardinal Gibbons
|Pittsburgh
|Redshirt Junior
|Max Anderson
|iOL (6-5, 311)
|Frisco (Texas) High
|Tennessee
|Redshirt Sophomore
|Nic Anderson
|WR (6-4, 208)
|Katy (Texas) High
|Oklahoma | LSU
|Redshirt Senior
|Elijah “Bo” Barnes
|LB (6-1, 244)
|Dallas (Texas) Skyline
|Texas
|Redshirt Freshman
|Jovantae Barnes
|RB (6-0, 211)
|Las Vegas (Nev.) Desert Pines
|Oklahoma
|Redshirt Senior
|CJ Baxter Jr.
|RB (6-1, 227)
|Orlando (Fla.) Edgewater
|Texas
|Redshirt Junior
|Ahmad Breaux
|iDL (6-3, 278)
|Ruston (La.) High
|LSU
|Junior
|Jordan Castell
|S (6-2, 213)
|Winter Garden (Fla.) West Orange
|Florida
|Senior
|Brock Coffman
|WR (6-0, 180)
|Lexington (Ky.) Sayre
|Louisville
|Redshirt Freshman
|Carson Cruver
|QB (6-3, 200)
|Austin (Texas) St. Michael’s Catholic Academy
|Florida Atlantic
|Redshirt Junior
|Xavier Daisy
|WR (6-3, 210)
|Norcross (Ga.) Greater Atlanta Christian School
|UAB
|Junior
|Ja’Kayden Ferguson
|WR (6-2, 187)
|Missouri City (Texas) Thurgood Marshall
|Arkansas
|Sophomore
|Aaron Gates
|Nickel (6-0, 198)
|Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity Christian
|Florida
|Redshirt Junior
|Jamarrion Harkless
|iDL (6-3, 315)
|Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass
|Purdue
|Redshirt Junior
|Lance Heard
|T (6-6, 330)
|Monroe (La.) Neville
|LSU | Tennessee
|Senior
|JacQai Long
|QB (6-2, 205)
|Hurricane (W. Va.) High
|Marshall
|Redshirt Sophomore
|Mark Manfred III
|CB (6-1, 175)
|Marietta (Ga.) Sprayberry
|Missouri
|Redshirt Freshman
|Kenny Minchey
|QB (6-2, 208)
|Hendersonville (Tenn.) Pope John Paul II
|Notre Dame
|Redshirt Junior
|Antonio O’Berry
|EDGE (6-6, 240)
|Huber Heights (Ohio) Wayne
|Tiffin (D-II) | Gardner-Webb
|6th-Year Senior
|Tom O’Hara
|P (6-1, 197)
|ProKick Australia
|Murray State
|Junior
|Coleton Price
|iOL (6-3, 318)
|Bowie (Texas) High
|Baylor
|Redshirt Senior
|Spencer Radnoti
|LS (6-3, 230)
|Canton (Ga.) Cherokee
|Georgia State
|Redshirt Sophomore
|Ben Reeves
|EDGE (6-1, 240)
|Covington (Ky.) Catholic
|Georgetown (Ky.) College
|Redshirt Sophomore
|Cyrus Reyes
|S (6-1, 200)
|Taylor (Texas) High
|Mississippi State
|Junior
|Mark Robinson
|T (6-5, 320)
|Longwood (Fla.) Lyman
|UTEP
|Junior
|Hasaan Sykes
|CB (6-0, 185)
|Tucker (Ga.) High
|Western Carolina
|Junior
|Tyler Thomas
|EDGE (6-5, 259)
|Mobile (Ala.) Cottage Hill Christian Academy
|UAB | South Alabama
|Redshirt Junior
|Tegra Tshabola
|iOL (6-6, 322)
|West Chester (Ohio) Lakota West
|Ohio State
|Redshirt Senior
|Tavion Wallace
|LB (6-1, 239)
|Baxley (Ga.) Appling County
|Arkansas
|Sophomore
|Dominic Wiseman
|iDL (6-2, 300)
|Davenport (Iowa) High
|South Alabama
|Redshirt Senior
|Adam Zouagui
|K (5-11, 188)
|Herndon (Va.) High
|Davidson | South Florida
|Senior
