South Alabama defensive line transfer Tyler Thomas commits to Kentucky

Adam Luckettby: Adam Luckett55 minutes agoadamluckettksr

Kentucky’s roster build is not over in the transfer portal yet. Will Stein‘s staff has added 30-plus players to the roster from free agency. Another addition occurred on Monday. The Cats are investing in the trenches.

South Alabama transfer Tyler Thomas is moving to Kentucky after spending two seasons in Major Applewhite‘s South Alabama program. Thomas will join fellow South Alabama transfer Dominic Wiseman in Anwar Stewart‘s defensive line room.

Tyler’s twin brother, Trent, has transferred to Tennessee. The two brothers will face each other in November when UK travels to Rocky Top. Tyler Thomas spent the 2023 season and took a redshirt at UAB before leaving that program. As a redshirt freshman in 2024, Thomas recorded 20 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and five pressures in 259 snaps. Thomas returned to South Alabama in 2025 and logged 17 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, and 14 pressures in 287 snaps.

Tyler Thomas becomes the sixth transfer to join Kentucky’s defensive line this offseason. The Sun Belt transfer will be competing for snaps at defensive end. Mi’Quise Humphrey-Grace, Sam Greene, Lorenzo Cowan, and CJ Works each return to the program in 2026. Gardner-Webb transfer Antonio O’Berry and Tyler Thomas will look to make a splash in year one for new defensive coordinator Jay Bateman.

Kentucky transfer commits

PlayerPositionHigh SchoolFormer SchoolYear
Olaus AlinenG/T (6-6, 322)Windson (Conn.) The Loomis Chaffee SchoolAlabamaRedshirt Junior
Jesse AndersonS (6-0, 180)Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Cardinal GibbonsPittsburghRedshirt Junior
Max AndersoniOL (6-5, 311)Frisco (Texas) HighTennesseeRedshirt Sophomore
Nic AndersonWR (6-4, 208)Katy (Texas) HighOklahoma | LSURedshirt Senior
Elijah “Bo” BarnesLB (6-1, 244)Dallas (Texas) SkylineTexasRedshirt Freshman
Jovantae BarnesRB (6-0, 211)Las Vegas (Nev.) Desert PinesOklahomaRedshirt Senior
CJ Baxter Jr.RB (6-1, 227)Orlando (Fla.) EdgewaterTexasRedshirt Junior
Ahmad BreauxiDL (6-3, 278)Ruston (La.) HighLSUJunior
Jordan CastellS (6-2, 213)Winter Garden (Fla.) West OrangeFloridaSenior
Brock CoffmanWR (6-0, 180)Lexington (Ky.) SayreLouisvilleRedshirt Freshman
Carson CruverQB (6-3, 200)Austin (Texas) St. Michael’s Catholic AcademyFlorida AtlanticRedshirt Junior
Xavier DaisyWR (6-3, 210)Norcross (Ga.) Greater Atlanta Christian SchoolUABJunior
Ja’Kayden FergusonWR (6-2, 187)Missouri City (Texas) Thurgood MarshallArkansasSophomore
Aaron GatesNickel (6-0, 198)Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity ChristianFloridaRedshirt Junior
Jamarrion HarklessiDL (6-3, 315)Lexington (Ky.) Frederick DouglassPurdueRedshirt Junior
Lance HeardT (6-6, 330)Monroe (La.) NevilleLSU | TennesseeSenior
JacQai LongQB (6-2, 205)Hurricane (W. Va.) HighMarshallRedshirt Sophomore
Mark Manfred IIICB (6-1, 175)Marietta (Ga.) SprayberryMissouriRedshirt Freshman
Kenny MincheyQB (6-2, 208)Hendersonville (Tenn.) Pope John Paul IINotre DameRedshirt Junior
Antonio O’BerryEDGE (6-6, 240)Huber Heights (Ohio) WayneTiffin (D-II) | Gardner-Webb6th-Year Senior
Tom O’HaraP (6-1, 197)ProKick AustraliaMurray StateJunior
Coleton PriceiOL (6-3, 318)Bowie (Texas) HighBaylorRedshirt Senior
Spencer RadnotiLS (6-3, 230)Canton (Ga.) CherokeeGeorgia StateRedshirt Sophomore
Ben ReevesEDGE (6-1, 240)Covington (Ky.) CatholicGeorgetown (Ky.) CollegeRedshirt Sophomore
Cyrus ReyesS (6-1, 200)Taylor (Texas) HighMississippi StateJunior
Mark RobinsonT (6-5, 320)Longwood (Fla.) LymanUTEPJunior
Hasaan SykesCB (6-0, 185)Tucker (Ga.) HighWestern CarolinaJunior
Tyler ThomasEDGE (6-5, 259)Mobile (Ala.) Cottage Hill Christian AcademyUAB | South AlabamaRedshirt Junior
Tegra TshabolaiOL (6-6, 322)West Chester (Ohio) Lakota WestOhio StateRedshirt Senior
Tavion WallaceLB (6-1, 239)Baxley (Ga.) Appling CountyArkansasSophomore
Dominic WisemaniDL (6-2, 300)Davenport (Iowa) HighSouth AlabamaRedshirt Senior
Adam ZouaguiK (5-11, 188)Herndon (Va.) HighDavidson | South FloridaSenior

2026-01-19