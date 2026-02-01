Skip to main content
Kentucky adds safety Tyler Wright to 2026 recruiting class

Adam Luckettby: Adam Luckett31 minutes agoadamluckettksr

Kentucky finished off a huge recruiting month this weekend with a very big junior day. On Monday, a dead period will arrived before campus visits can resume in March. Believe it or now, the late signing period will arrive on Wednesday. The Wildcats keep adding players to the 2026 roster.

Another high school prospect announced his plans to join the program over the weekend. Bixby (Okla.) High safety Tyler Wright committed to the Wildcats on Saturday afternoon.

Kentucky offered the class of 2026 prospect on Jan. 1. A commitment arrived a month later. Tyler Bixby becomes the fifth unranked prospect to join the program since the early signing period ended. Bixby played wide receiver and defensive back for the Spartans. The defensive back is one of numerous unranked prospects that UK has added to the roster in recent weeks. With the new roster limit rules, programs are allowed just 105 players on the team moving forward. The days of loading up on walk-on additions are over. Walk-ons can still be added but programs now must be more selective in how they fill out the backend of the roster.

Will any more surprises arrive for Will Stein‘s program this week? The roster build is almost officially over.

Kentucky’s 2026 signing class

PlayerPositionHigh SchoolRanking
Kenny DarbyWR (6-0, 175)Bossier City (La.) Airline4-Star (No. 187 overall)
Matt PonatoskiQB (6-2, 190)Cincinnati (Ohio) Moeller4-star (No. 226 overall)
Andre ClarkeCB (6-0, 165)Henrico (Va.) Hermitage4-star (No. 229 overall)
Denairius GrayWR (6-1, 170)Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-MadonnaHigh 3-star (No. 528 overall)
Lincoln WatkinsTE (6-4, 225)Port Huron (Mich.) Northern3-star (No. 616 overall)
Ben DuncumDL (6-5, 250)Austin (Texas) Lake Travis3-star (No. 757 overall)
Isaiah McMillianCB (6-0, 170)Katy (Texas) High3-star (No. 959 overall)
Justyn HartleyLB (6-2, 215)Hoover (Ala.) High3-star (No. 969 overall)
Prince JeanWR (6-0, 170)Valdosta (Ga) High3-star (No. 1,066 overall)
Cameron MillerT (6-5, 310)Hammond (Ind.) Morton3-star (No. 1,089) overall)
Davis McCrayWR (6-2, 190)San Antonio (Texas) Cornerstone Christian3-star (No. 1,325 overall)
Delvecchio “Deuce” Alston IIRB (6-0, 200)Trussville (Ala.) Hewitt-Trussville3-star (No. 1,461 overall)
Jordan KnoxiOL (6-2, 325)Rock Hill (S.C.) NorthwesternJUCO
Braxton UrquhartCB (6-2, 198)Hoover (Ala.) HighJUCO
Jay’Quan CrawfordRB (6-2, 200)Mount Washington (Ky.) Bullitt EastUnranked
Mason HowardiOL (6-5, 300)Fort Thomas (Ky.) HighlandsUnranked
Ben MyersiOL (6-4, 285)Paducah (Ky.) TilghmanUnranked
Hank TimonT (6-6, 308)St. Leon (Ind.) East CentralUnranked
Tyler WrightS (6-1, 185(Bixby (Okla.) HighUnranked

