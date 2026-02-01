Kentucky adds safety Tyler Wright to 2026 recruiting class
Kentucky finished off a huge recruiting month this weekend with a very big junior day. On Monday, a dead period will arrived before campus visits can resume in March. Believe it or now, the late signing period will arrive on Wednesday. The Wildcats keep adding players to the 2026 roster.
Another high school prospect announced his plans to join the program over the weekend. Bixby (Okla.) High safety Tyler Wright committed to the Wildcats on Saturday afternoon.
Kentucky offered the class of 2026 prospect on Jan. 1. A commitment arrived a month later. Tyler Bixby becomes the fifth unranked prospect to join the program since the early signing period ended. Bixby played wide receiver and defensive back for the Spartans. The defensive back is one of numerous unranked prospects that UK has added to the roster in recent weeks. With the new roster limit rules, programs are allowed just 105 players on the team moving forward. The days of loading up on walk-on additions are over. Walk-ons can still be added but programs now must be more selective in how they fill out the backend of the roster.
Will any more surprises arrive for Will Stein‘s program this week? The roster build is almost officially over.
Kentucky’s 2026 signing class
|Player
|Position
|High School
|Ranking
|Kenny Darby
|WR (6-0, 175)
|Bossier City (La.) Airline
|4-Star (No. 187 overall)
|Matt Ponatoski
|QB (6-2, 190)
|Cincinnati (Ohio) Moeller
|4-star (No. 226 overall)
|Andre Clarke
|CB (6-0, 165)
|Henrico (Va.) Hermitage
|4-star (No. 229 overall)
|Denairius Gray
|WR (6-1, 170)
|Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna
|High 3-star (No. 528 overall)
|Lincoln Watkins
|TE (6-4, 225)
|Port Huron (Mich.) Northern
|3-star (No. 616 overall)
|Ben Duncum
|DL (6-5, 250)
|Austin (Texas) Lake Travis
|3-star (No. 757 overall)
|Isaiah McMillian
|CB (6-0, 170)
|Katy (Texas) High
|3-star (No. 959 overall)
|Justyn Hartley
|LB (6-2, 215)
|Hoover (Ala.) High
|3-star (No. 969 overall)
|Prince Jean
|WR (6-0, 170)
|Valdosta (Ga) High
|3-star (No. 1,066 overall)
|Cameron Miller
|T (6-5, 310)
|Hammond (Ind.) Morton
|3-star (No. 1,089) overall)
|Davis McCray
|WR (6-2, 190)
|San Antonio (Texas) Cornerstone Christian
|3-star (No. 1,325 overall)
|Delvecchio “Deuce” Alston II
|RB (6-0, 200)
|Trussville (Ala.) Hewitt-Trussville
|3-star (No. 1,461 overall)
|Jordan Knox
|iOL (6-2, 325)
|Rock Hill (S.C.) Northwestern
|JUCO
|Braxton Urquhart
|CB (6-2, 198)
|Hoover (Ala.) High
|JUCO
|Jay’Quan Crawford
|RB (6-2, 200)
|Mount Washington (Ky.) Bullitt East
|Unranked
|Mason Howard
|iOL (6-5, 300)
|Fort Thomas (Ky.) Highlands
|Unranked
|Ben Myers
|iOL (6-4, 285)
|Paducah (Ky.) Tilghman
|Unranked
|Hank Timon
|T (6-6, 308)
|St. Leon (Ind.) East Central
|Unranked
|Tyler Wright
|S (6-1, 185(
|Bixby (Okla.) High
|Unranked
