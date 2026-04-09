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Tyran Stokes, Kentucky WBB signees among those set to participate in Nike Hoop Summit this weekend

Jack PIlgrimby: Jack Pilgrim40 minutes ago

There are three premier all-star events every spring to celebrate the nation’s top high school prospects and the end of their careers before taking the next step in college. The McDonald’s All-American Game always tips things off, but the Nike Hoop Summit is right behind, bringing the world’s best talent under one roof in Portland in a battle of USA vs. World Select for both boys and girls. That will lead to next weekend’s Jordan Brand Classic.

For this one, though, 48 players will compete in both games — 12 per team, 24 per game — on April 11 at the Moda Center, the girls tipping off at 7:30 p.m. ET and the boys wrapping things up at 10 p.m. ET, all live on Peacock.

Among those in attendance? None other than No. 1 recruit and top Kentucky priority Tyran Stokes. He’s one of 10 top-15 prospects in attendance, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, on the boys’ side. As for the girls, it’s 12 in the top 20. The latter group includes a pair of future Kentucky Wildcats under Kenny Brooks, Maddyn Greenway (USA) and Savvy Swords (World Select).

KSR will be following along closely as Stokes inches closer toward a decision with Kansas and Kentucky seen as the contenders, the Jayhawks rumored to be the favorite, but the Wildcats eyeing one final push to pull off the comeback. And who won’t want to see two future WBB stars in Lexington throwing haymakers back and forth on the big stage? That’s gonna be some electric stuff, and we’ll have everything you need to know about it all late Saturday evening.

Until then, check out the complete rosters, put together by On3’s Keegan Pope — appreciate the assist there:

USA (Boys)

SF Bruce Branch III
School: Prolific Prep (Ariz.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 9
Status: Committed to BYU

SF Christian Collins
School: St. John Bosco (Calif.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 5
Status: Committed to USC

SG Jason Crowe Jr.
School: Inglewood (Calif.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 10
Status: Signed with Missouri

SF Caleb Gaskins
School: Columbus (Fla.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 13
Status: Committed to Miami

SG Caleb Holt
School: Prolific Prep (Ariz.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 4
Status: Committed to Arizona

CG Brandon McCoy
School: Sierra Canyon (Calif.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 11
Status: Uncommitted

CG Deron Rippey Jr.
School: Blair Academy (N.J.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 8
Status: Committed to Duke

SG Jordan Smith Jr.
School: Paul VI Catholic (DC)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 2
Status: Committed to Arkansas

SF Tyran Stokes
School: Rainier Beach (Wash.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 1
Status: Uncommitted

Ethan Taylor
School: Link Academy (Mo.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 29
Status: Signed with Michigan State

PF Cameron Williams
School: St. Mary’s (Ariz.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 3
Status: Signed with Duke

SF Elijah Williams
School: TMI Episcopal (Ariz.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 34
Status: Committed to Baylor

World Select (Boys)

SF Maximo Adams
School: Sierra Canyon (Calif.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 22
Status: Committed to North Carolina

PG Ikenna Alozie
School: Dream City Christian (Ariz.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 45
Status: Signed with Houston

SF Tajh Ariza
School: Link Academy (Mo.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 38
Status: Signed with Oregon

Adam Atamna
Country: France
Rivals Industry Ranking: N/A

Arafan Diane
School: Iowa United Prep
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 16
Status: Committed to Houston

Sinan Huan
School: Georgetown Preparatory School (Md.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 74
Status: Committed to Purdue

Sayon Keita
Country: Spain
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 237
Status: Uncommitted

PG Lucas Morillo
School: The Newman School (Mass.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 42
Status: Signed with Illinois

PF Miikka Muurinen
Country: Finland
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 15
Status: Uncommitted

SF Baba Oladotun
School: James Hubert Blake (Md.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 12
Status: Committed to Maryland

PG Miles Sadler
School: CIA Bella Vista Prep (Ariz.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 30
Status: Signed with West Virginia

SG Abdou Toure
School: Notre Dame (Conn.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 21
Status: Signed with Arkansas

USA (Girls)

SG Jacy Abii
School: Liberty (Texas)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 12
Status: Signed with Notre Dame

SG Addison Bjorn
School: Park Hill (Mo.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 14
Status: Signed with Texas

SG Brihanna Crittendon
School: Riverdale Ridge (Colo.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 8
Status: Committed to Texas

PG Autumn Fleary
School: Maurice J. McDonough (Md.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 15
Status: Signed with Duke

PG Maddyn Greenway
School: Providence Academy (Minn.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 9
Status: Signed with Kentucky

CG Saniyah Hall
School: Montverde Academy (Fla.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 1
Status: Signed with USC

PG Kate Harpring
School: Marist School (Ga.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 2
Status: Signed with UNC

SG Jordyn Jackson
School: Sidwell Friends (DC)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 11
Status: Signed with Maryland

SG Trinity Jones
School: Bolingbrook (Ill.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 7
Status: Signed with Clemson

SG Lola Lampley
School: Lawrence Central (Ind.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 17
Status: Signed with LSU

CG Jerzy Robinson
School: Sierra Canyon (Calif.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 3
Status: Signed with South Carolina

SG McKenna Woliczko
School: Archbishop Mitty (Calif.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 6
Status: Signed with Iowa

World Select (Girls)

Emma Broliron
Country: France
Rivals Industry Ranking: N/A

Sitaya Fagan
Country: Australia
Rivals Industry Ranking: N/A
Status: Enrolled at USC

PF Emilia Krstevski
School: Sierra Canyon (Calif.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 31
Status: Signed with Oregon

PF Eve Long
School: Olathe South (Kan.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 8 (2027)
Status: Uncommitted

SG Jada Lynch
School: St. Rose (N.J.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: N/A
Status: Uncommitted

Ogechi Okeke
School: Hightower (Texas)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 41 (2027)
Status: Uncommitted

Sara Okeke
School: DME Academy (Fla.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: N/A
Status: Committed to USC

PF Kathy-Emma Otto
Country: France
Rivals Industry Ranking: N/A

Jovana Popovic
Country: Serbia
Rivals Industry Ranking: N/A
Status: Signed with UConn

CG Savvy Swords
School: Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 10
Status: Signed with Kentucky

PF Olivia Vukosa
School: Christ The King Regional (N.Y.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 5
Status: Signed with UConn

SF Ivanna Wilson-Manyacka
School: The Bullis School (Md.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 2 (2027)
Status: Uncommitted

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2026-04-09