Tyran Stokes, Kentucky WBB signees among those set to participate in Nike Hoop Summit this weekend
There are three premier all-star events every spring to celebrate the nation’s top high school prospects and the end of their careers before taking the next step in college. The McDonald’s All-American Game always tips things off, but the Nike Hoop Summit is right behind, bringing the world’s best talent under one roof in Portland in a battle of USA vs. World Select for both boys and girls. That will lead to next weekend’s Jordan Brand Classic.
For this one, though, 48 players will compete in both games — 12 per team, 24 per game — on April 11 at the Moda Center, the girls tipping off at 7:30 p.m. ET and the boys wrapping things up at 10 p.m. ET, all live on Peacock.
Among those in attendance? None other than No. 1 recruit and top Kentucky priority Tyran Stokes. He’s one of 10 top-15 prospects in attendance, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, on the boys’ side. As for the girls, it’s 12 in the top 20. The latter group includes a pair of future Kentucky Wildcats under Kenny Brooks, Maddyn Greenway (USA) and Savvy Swords (World Select).
KSR will be following along closely as Stokes inches closer toward a decision with Kansas and Kentucky seen as the contenders, the Jayhawks rumored to be the favorite, but the Wildcats eyeing one final push to pull off the comeback. And who won’t want to see two future WBB stars in Lexington throwing haymakers back and forth on the big stage? That’s gonna be some electric stuff, and we’ll have everything you need to know about it all late Saturday evening.
Until then, check out the complete rosters, put together by On3’s Keegan Pope — appreciate the assist there:
USA (Boys)
SF Bruce Branch III
School: Prolific Prep (Ariz.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 9
Status: Committed to BYU
SF Christian Collins
School: St. John Bosco (Calif.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 5
Status: Committed to USC
SG Jason Crowe Jr.
School: Inglewood (Calif.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 10
Status: Signed with Missouri
SF Caleb Gaskins
School: Columbus (Fla.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 13
Status: Committed to Miami
SG Caleb Holt
School: Prolific Prep (Ariz.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 4
Status: Committed to Arizona
CG Brandon McCoy
School: Sierra Canyon (Calif.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 11
Status: Uncommitted
CG Deron Rippey Jr.
School: Blair Academy (N.J.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 8
Status: Committed to Duke
SG Jordan Smith Jr.
School: Paul VI Catholic (DC)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 2
Status: Committed to Arkansas
SF Tyran Stokes
School: Rainier Beach (Wash.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 1
Status: Uncommitted
C Ethan Taylor
School: Link Academy (Mo.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 29
Status: Signed with Michigan State
PF Cameron Williams
School: St. Mary’s (Ariz.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 3
Status: Signed with Duke
SF Elijah Williams
School: TMI Episcopal (Ariz.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 34
Status: Committed to Baylor
World Select (Boys)
SF Maximo Adams
School: Sierra Canyon (Calif.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 22
Status: Committed to North Carolina
PG Ikenna Alozie
School: Dream City Christian (Ariz.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 45
Status: Signed with Houston
SF Tajh Ariza
School: Link Academy (Mo.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 38
Status: Signed with Oregon
G Adam Atamna
Country: France
Rivals Industry Ranking: N/A
C Arafan Diane
School: Iowa United Prep
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 16
Status: Committed to Houston
C Sinan Huan
School: Georgetown Preparatory School (Md.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 74
Status: Committed to Purdue
C Sayon Keita
Country: Spain
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 237
Status: Uncommitted
PG Lucas Morillo
School: The Newman School (Mass.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 42
Status: Signed with Illinois
PF Miikka Muurinen
Country: Finland
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 15
Status: Uncommitted
SF Baba Oladotun
School: James Hubert Blake (Md.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 12
Status: Committed to Maryland
PG Miles Sadler
School: CIA Bella Vista Prep (Ariz.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 30
Status: Signed with West Virginia
SG Abdou Toure
School: Notre Dame (Conn.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 21
Status: Signed with Arkansas
USA (Girls)
SG Jacy Abii
School: Liberty (Texas)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 12
Status: Signed with Notre Dame
SG Addison Bjorn
School: Park Hill (Mo.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 14
Status: Signed with Texas
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SG Brihanna Crittendon
School: Riverdale Ridge (Colo.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 8
Status: Committed to Texas
PG Autumn Fleary
School: Maurice J. McDonough (Md.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 15
Status: Signed with Duke
PG Maddyn Greenway
School: Providence Academy (Minn.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 9
Status: Signed with Kentucky
CG Saniyah Hall
School: Montverde Academy (Fla.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 1
Status: Signed with USC
PG Kate Harpring
School: Marist School (Ga.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 2
Status: Signed with UNC
SG Jordyn Jackson
School: Sidwell Friends (DC)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 11
Status: Signed with Maryland
SG Trinity Jones
School: Bolingbrook (Ill.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 7
Status: Signed with Clemson
SG Lola Lampley
School: Lawrence Central (Ind.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 17
Status: Signed with LSU
CG Jerzy Robinson
School: Sierra Canyon (Calif.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 3
Status: Signed with South Carolina
SG McKenna Woliczko
School: Archbishop Mitty (Calif.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 6
Status: Signed with Iowa
World Select (Girls)
Emma Broliron
Country: France
Rivals Industry Ranking: N/A
Sitaya Fagan
Country: Australia
Rivals Industry Ranking: N/A
Status: Enrolled at USC
PF Emilia Krstevski
School: Sierra Canyon (Calif.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 31
Status: Signed with Oregon
PF Eve Long
School: Olathe South (Kan.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 8 (2027)
Status: Uncommitted
SG Jada Lynch
School: St. Rose (N.J.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: N/A
Status: Uncommitted
C Ogechi Okeke
School: Hightower (Texas)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 41 (2027)
Status: Uncommitted
C Sara Okeke
School: DME Academy (Fla.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: N/A
Status: Committed to USC
PF Kathy-Emma Otto
Country: France
Rivals Industry Ranking: N/A
G Jovana Popovic
Country: Serbia
Rivals Industry Ranking: N/A
Status: Signed with UConn
CG Savvy Swords
School: Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 10
Status: Signed with Kentucky
PF Olivia Vukosa
School: Christ The King Regional (N.Y.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 5
Status: Signed with UConn
SF Ivanna Wilson-Manyacka
School: The Bullis School (Md.)
Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 2 (2027)
Status: Uncommitted
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