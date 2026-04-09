Tyran Stokes, Kentucky WBB signees among those set to participate in Nike Hoop Summit this weekend

There are three premier all-star events every spring to celebrate the nation’s top high school prospects and the end of their careers before taking the next step in college. The McDonald’s All-American Game always tips things off, but the Nike Hoop Summit is right behind, bringing the world’s best talent under one roof in Portland in a battle of USA vs. World Select for both boys and girls. That will lead to next weekend’s Jordan Brand Classic.

For this one, though, 48 players will compete in both games — 12 per team, 24 per game — on April 11 at the Moda Center, the girls tipping off at 7:30 p.m. ET and the boys wrapping things up at 10 p.m. ET, all live on Peacock.

Among those in attendance? None other than No. 1 recruit and top Kentucky priority Tyran Stokes. He’s one of 10 top-15 prospects in attendance, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, on the boys’ side. As for the girls, it’s 12 in the top 20. The latter group includes a pair of future Kentucky Wildcats under Kenny Brooks, Maddyn Greenway (USA) and Savvy Swords (World Select).

KSR will be following along closely as Stokes inches closer toward a decision with Kansas and Kentucky seen as the contenders, the Jayhawks rumored to be the favorite, but the Wildcats eyeing one final push to pull off the comeback. And who won’t want to see two future WBB stars in Lexington throwing haymakers back and forth on the big stage? That’s gonna be some electric stuff, and we’ll have everything you need to know about it all late Saturday evening.

Until then, check out the complete rosters, put together by On3’s Keegan Pope — appreciate the assist there:

USA (Boys)

SF Bruce Branch III

School: Prolific Prep (Ariz.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 9

Status: Committed to BYU

SF Christian Collins

School: St. John Bosco (Calif.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 5

Status: Committed to USC

SG Jason Crowe Jr.

School: Inglewood (Calif.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 10

Status: Signed with Missouri

SF Caleb Gaskins

School: Columbus (Fla.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 13

Status: Committed to Miami

SG Caleb Holt

School: Prolific Prep (Ariz.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 4

Status: Committed to Arizona

CG Brandon McCoy

School: Sierra Canyon (Calif.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 11

Status: Uncommitted

CG Deron Rippey Jr.

School: Blair Academy (N.J.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 8

Status: Committed to Duke

SG Jordan Smith Jr.

School: Paul VI Catholic (DC)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 2

Status: Committed to Arkansas

SF Tyran Stokes

School: Rainier Beach (Wash.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 1

Status: Uncommitted

C Ethan Taylor

School: Link Academy (Mo.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 29

Status: Signed with Michigan State

PF Cameron Williams

School: St. Mary’s (Ariz.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 3

Status: Signed with Duke

SF Elijah Williams

School: TMI Episcopal (Ariz.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 34

Status: Committed to Baylor

World Select (Boys)

SF Maximo Adams

School: Sierra Canyon (Calif.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 22

Status: Committed to North Carolina

PG Ikenna Alozie

School: Dream City Christian (Ariz.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 45

Status: Signed with Houston

SF Tajh Ariza

School: Link Academy (Mo.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 38

Status: Signed with Oregon

G Adam Atamna

Country: France

Rivals Industry Ranking: N/A

C Arafan Diane

School: Iowa United Prep

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 16

Status: Committed to Houston

C Sinan Huan

School: Georgetown Preparatory School (Md.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 74

Status: Committed to Purdue

C Sayon Keita

Country: Spain

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 237

Status: Uncommitted

PG Lucas Morillo

School: The Newman School (Mass.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 42

Status: Signed with Illinois

PF Miikka Muurinen

Country: Finland

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 15

Status: Uncommitted

SF Baba Oladotun

School: James Hubert Blake (Md.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 12

Status: Committed to Maryland

PG Miles Sadler

School: CIA Bella Vista Prep (Ariz.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 30

Status: Signed with West Virginia

SG Abdou Toure

School: Notre Dame (Conn.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 21

Status: Signed with Arkansas

USA (Girls)

SG Jacy Abii

School: Liberty (Texas)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 12

Status: Signed with Notre Dame

SG Addison Bjorn

School: Park Hill (Mo.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 14

Status: Signed with Texas

SG Brihanna Crittendon

School: Riverdale Ridge (Colo.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 8

Status: Committed to Texas

PG Autumn Fleary

School: Maurice J. McDonough (Md.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 15

Status: Signed with Duke

PG Maddyn Greenway

School: Providence Academy (Minn.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 9

Status: Signed with Kentucky

CG Saniyah Hall

School: Montverde Academy (Fla.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 1

Status: Signed with USC

PG Kate Harpring

School: Marist School (Ga.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 2

Status: Signed with UNC

SG Jordyn Jackson

School: Sidwell Friends (DC)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 11

Status: Signed with Maryland

SG Trinity Jones

School: Bolingbrook (Ill.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 7

Status: Signed with Clemson

SG Lola Lampley

School: Lawrence Central (Ind.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 17

Status: Signed with LSU

CG Jerzy Robinson

School: Sierra Canyon (Calif.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 3

Status: Signed with South Carolina

SG McKenna Woliczko

School: Archbishop Mitty (Calif.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 6

Status: Signed with Iowa

World Select (Girls)

Emma Broliron

Country: France

Rivals Industry Ranking: N/A

Sitaya Fagan

Country: Australia

Rivals Industry Ranking: N/A

Status: Enrolled at USC

PF Emilia Krstevski

School: Sierra Canyon (Calif.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 31

Status: Signed with Oregon

PF Eve Long

School: Olathe South (Kan.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 8 (2027)

Status: Uncommitted

SG Jada Lynch

School: St. Rose (N.J.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: N/A

Status: Uncommitted

C Ogechi Okeke

School: Hightower (Texas)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 41 (2027)

Status: Uncommitted

C Sara Okeke

School: DME Academy (Fla.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: N/A

Status: Committed to USC

PF Kathy-Emma Otto

Country: France

Rivals Industry Ranking: N/A

G Jovana Popovic

Country: Serbia

Rivals Industry Ranking: N/A

Status: Signed with UConn

CG Savvy Swords

School: Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 10

Status: Signed with Kentucky

PF Olivia Vukosa

School: Christ The King Regional (N.Y.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 5

Status: Signed with UConn

SF Ivanna Wilson-Manyacka

School: The Bullis School (Md.)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 2 (2027)

Status: Uncommitted