Tyran Stokes balled (and fouled) out in an all-time Nike Hoop Summit

You already know Kenny Brooks‘ pair of five-star signees tore it up for the girls in the first game, but how about Mark Pope‘s ultimate prize in the second? No. 1 recruit Tyran Stokes remains available with a visit to Kentucky coming in the next few days as he inches closer toward a decision. Kansas had been seen as the overwhelming favorite, but are the Wildcats in a position to pull off the comeback win? They’re at least expected to get the last in-person meeting, as of now—a significant development.

Until then, Stokes made his way to the Moda Center in Portland to compete in the annual Nike Hoop Summit event wearing USA across his chest.

It was an instant classic between USA and World Select, ending in a 102-100 overtime win for the former. Competition and effort were elite from start to finish, a back-and-forth battle that saw plenty of lead changes and electric moments, finished off by the stars and stripes in an extra period of free basketball. Unfortunately, though, it was the stripes deciding to take the nation’s top-ranked prospect off the floor in the closing minutes, Stokes fouling out — yes, it’s possible to foul out in an all-star game, apparently — on a questionable charge call with the opponent up 86-85 with 56 seconds to go.

His team had to finish it out alone, Brandon McCoy hitting two free throws with less than a second on the clock to send it to overtime, only for the USA Men to score 13 in the extra period to pull off the two-point win. That was easier said than done, thanks to a heroic effort from World Select’s Miles Sadler — a West Virginia signee (who should definitely decommit and play at Kentucky, if you ask me) — finishing with a game-high 29 points on 10-18 shooting and 3-5 from three with seven assists in the loss.

Before fouling out, though, Stokes was very good, but maybe not in the way anyone expected. He finished with an efficient 15 points on 6-11 shooting and 3-4 at the line while adding two rebounds and two steals — and should have had five-plus assists, had his teammates not fumbled his passes or missed his easy shot attempts. The bulk of his production came in transition, though he did have one silky-smooth up-and-under finish at the rim midway through the fourth quarter to put the U.S. up by seven points. He wasn’t a shot-maker and didn’t go nuclear as a scorer, but the Kentucky target was a force in the passing lanes and made his opponents pay at the rim after turning defense to offense.

Take a look at his complete highlights from the win, where he was limited to 25 minutes, but still found a way to be one of the best players on the floor:

Tyran Stokes Nike Hoop Summit highlights pic.twitter.com/wC17ndUUiz — Rare Rookies (@rarerookies) April 12, 2026

Caleb Holt led the USA Men with 24 points, eight rebounds and seven steals (9-18 FG, 4-9 3PT), followed by Jason Crowe Jr. with 16 (6-11 FG), Stokes with 15, Jordan Smith Jr. with 13 points and five rebounds and McCoy with 11 points, five assists, four steals and three blocks in the dub.

On the losing side, Sadley was filthy, plus an all-around masterclass for Abdou Toure (19 points, six rebounds, five blocks), along with Lucas Morillo with eight points, Paul Osaruyi with 11 and Miikka Muurinen with 10 points, eight rebounds and two steals in the slight loss.

Stokes’ decision was the talk of the event, starting with an interview about his recruitment and what he’s looking for in a school, in which he told the sideline reporter that he wants to go somewhere he feels wanted most and can win at the highest level, with championship goals. He’ll visit Kentucky in the coming days to decide if that place is Lexington.

Until then, it sure was a fun one in Portland late Saturday evening.