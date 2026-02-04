Tyran Stokes dropped 63 points (!!!) on Senior Night with Kentucky in attendance

Kentucky isn’t giving up in its push for No. 1 overall recruit Tyran Stokes, making the cross-country journey to Seattle on Tuesday to watch the Louisville native in action on Senior Night.

It was a good game to attend, too — he went for a season-high 63 points in a 107-38 victory over West Seattle, topping the 52 points he scored against Seattle Prep back in December.

UK assistant Jason Hart was in attendance for that performance, then followed it up again by visiting Stokes on Senior Night. That’s a combined 115 points in two games with the Wildcats sitting courtside.

TYRAN STOKES JUST DROPPED 63 PTS ON HIS SENIOR NIGHT 🤯 pic.twitter.com/9pWKFJ0apY — Overtime (@overtime) February 4, 2026

Hart shared a photo with Kansas assistant Tony Bland at the game, both schools pushing for the No. 1 overall recruit in 2026.

Kentucky was seen as the overwhelming favorite in the early fall with serious speculation of an imminent commitment the weekend of Big Blue Madness. That momentum included a 247 Sports Staff Projection for Mark Pope to pull off his first true superstar high school prospect, overlapping with Stokes signing a multi-year agreement with Nike.

Then, silence, the early signing period coming and going with no decision, followed by Kansas — an Adidas program — slowly picking up steam. That led to the Jayhawks receiving a 247 Sports Staff Projection flip with Rivals’ Joe Tipton sharing similar optimism regarding KU’s chances and pessimism surrounding the Wildcats.

Washington and Vanderbilt also dipped their toes into the water, just to see how open the top-ranked recruit was to hearing outside pitches at this stage of his recruitment, but it’s been all Kansas in recent weeks. He even took a visit to Lawrence for the team’s win over BYU on Jan. 31 where he was accompanied by two future Jayhawks, including fellow Kentuckian and signee Tay Kinney.

Stokes previously cut his list to three finalists — Kansas, Kentucky and Oregon — with Louisville and USC removed from consideration. He took an official visit to Lawrence on April 18, Lexington on June 8 and Eugene on September 19.

“I want to play for someone who really appreciates me outside of the court,” Stokes recently told Rivals. “Someone who is going to talk with me just about how things are going and not just talk basketball all the time. I’m looking for a home, a place that I’m going to feel comfortable.”

Can Kentucky pull off the comeback win for the No. 1 recruit in the country?

