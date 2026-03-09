Tyran Stokes helped Rainier Beach win a state championship on Saturday

Tyran Stokes is a state champion — but will he be a Wildcat?

Considered the top-ranked 2026 high school prospect and a top Kentucky recruiting target, Stokes helped fuel Rainier Beach (WA) to a Class 3A Championship on Saturday with a 75-53 win over Lincoln (WA). The 6-foot-7 wing finished with 16 points, seven rebounds, five assists, three steals, and a block in a dominant victory that saw Rainier Beach hold a 38-8 lead at halftime.

Stokes even missed a good chunk of the first half with foul trouble, but he received help from star freshman JJ Crawford, who had 10 first-half points and finished with 18 for the game. Crawford is the son of 20-year NBA veteran Jamal Crawford, who won three Sixth Man of the Year awards during his pro career. Stokes dropped 10 points in the fourth quarter to close out the title victory.

Rainier Beach ends the season with a 29-1 record while picking up the school’s 11th state championship. The Vikings won three games in three days to pull off the feat, winning them by a combined 61 points.

Tyran Stokes, JJ Crawford and Rainier Beach win 2026 State Championship pic.twitter.com/u6LSa2G0yH — Home Team Hoops (@HomeTeamHoops) March 8, 2026

Stokes is one of the few highly-ranked high school seniors yet to announce a college decision. 15 of the top 20 ranked prospects from that class have already committed to a school. Kentucky has been among the teams recruiting Stokes the longest, but the Wildcats no longer appear to be the frontrunner at this time. Kansas, Oregon, Vanderbilt, and Washington are all in the mix, with the Jayhawks considered the leader going into the spring.

Kentucky has yet to land a 2026 high school recruit. Bringing in Stokes would be a great way to change that, but there is ground to be made up if the ‘Cats want to make it happen. Now that his high school season is in the books, we could see an announcement sooner rather than later.

