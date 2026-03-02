Tyran Stokes' HS coach says another visit to Kentucky is in the works

Could the momentum be shifting back in Kentucky’s favor for the No. 1 recruit in the class of 2026? Tyran Stokes wouldn’t be in the process of scheduling a follow-up visit to Lexington if his commitment to Kansas was a forgone conclusion the way it was thought to be in recent months.

The Jayhawks had taken over as the overwhelming favorite this winter after the Wildcats’ lead over the fall. Now, his high school coach at Rainier Beach (Wash.) says no decision is coming for Stokes anytime soon and that the top-ranked wing is actually planning a trip back to Lexington once his senior season comes to an end.

He added that the second-year Kentucky head coach was in recently to see the prized target.

“Mark Pope was here,” Stokes’ high school coach Michael Bethea told ESPN’s Paul Biancardi. “Tyran is in the process of setting up an official visit when his season is over. He is not in a rush to make his decision. He is looking for the best fit.”

UK assistant Jason Hart was in attendance for Stokes’ Senior Night back in early February, watching the Wildcat target go for a season-high 63 points in a 107-38 victory. He also made the cross-country trip to see him drop 52 in a blowout win back in December.

Kentucky was seen as the overwhelming favorite in the early fall with serious speculation of an imminent commitment the weekend of Big Blue Madness. That momentum included a 247 Sports Staff Projection for Mark Pope to pull off his first true superstar high school prospect, overlapping with Stokes signing a multi-year agreement with Nike.

Then, silence, the early signing period coming and going with no decision, followed by Kansas — an Adidas program — slowly picking up steam. That led to the Jayhawks receiving a 247 Sports Staff Projection flip with Rivals’ Joe Tipton sharing similar optimism regarding KU’s chances and pessimism surrounding the Wildcats.

247’s Travis Branham reported last week, though, that the latest intel suggests Kansas may not be the ‘clear favorite for Stokes right now.’

Stokes previously cut his list to three finalists — Kansas, Kentucky and Oregon — with Louisville and USC removed from consideration. He took an official visit to Lawrence on April 18, Lexington on June 8 and Eugene on September 19.

“I want to play for someone who really appreciates me outside of the court,” Stokes recently told Rivals. “Someone who is going to talk with me just about how things are going and not just talk basketball all the time. I’m looking for a home, a place that I’m going to feel comfortable.”

Is Pope positioning himself to pull off the late upset?