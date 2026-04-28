A few final reasons to believe Tyran Stokes might pick Kentucky over Kansas tonight

Tyran Stokes is expected to announce his decision tonight at 6:30 p.m. ET on “Inside the NBA” on ESPN, bringing one of the biggest Kentucky Basketball recruitments in recent memory to an end, one way or another. Kansas is still perceived as the frontrunner by most national media members, but if we’ve learned anything about Stokes thus far, it’s that no one really knows what he will do except for him.

As Kentucky fans, it’s easy to talk yourself into Kansas being the choice. It’s been a rough year for the basketball program, specifically when it comes to recruiting. Until Mason Williams’ commitment earlier this month, Kentucky did not have a pledge in the 2026 class. Mark Pope has yet to pull in an elite high school recruit who is not from the state of Kentucky since taking the job two years ago. No one would blame you if you went into tonight’s announcement with low expectations, for the simple reason of avoiding a potential letdown.

But where is the fun in that? Even if Kansas wins the Stokes sweepstakes, we’ve got a few more hours left to imagine a world in which the No. 1 player in the country commits to Kentucky on ESPN, selecting the Nike UK hat over the adidas KU hat alongside Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal, and Kenny Smith. It would be a bombshell development, one that could change the trajectory of the Mark Pope era.

With that in mind, allow this increasingly jaded but still somewhat hopeful blogger to make the case for Tyran Stokes picking the Cats tonight.

Nike

This post is going to get a little silly, but let’s start with the biggest reason Stokes would pick Kentucky over Kansas: Nike. In October 2025, Stokes signed a multi-year shoe deal with Nike, becoming one of the brand’s Class of 2025 NIL athletes. Kentucky, of course, is a Nike school, while Kansas partners with adidas. While it’s not unheard of for players who have signed with one shoe brand to play for a school that partners with another (Cooper Flagg signed a deal with New Balance while attending Duke, a Nike school), Stokes coming to Kentucky would certainly make life easier for Nike. If we’re honest, it may be the reason why Kentucky has stayed in the race this long.

Nike’s influence has been felt throughout Stokes’ recruitment, to the point that Oregon, the brand’s flagship university, rejoined the mix last week as a finalist. That makes the news that the Ducks are now out of it even more interesting. Did Kentucky and Nike team up to make an offer so high that Stokes has no choice but to take it? Or, does the fact that Oregon is out mean that Nike isn’t an issue for Kansas and Adidas anymore? For this exercise, let’s go with the former.

Jamal Crawford

Last week, Jack Pilgrim broke the story that Mark Pope offered Jamal Crawford, a three-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year and an assistant on Stokes’ high school team, a job on his staff. Crawford initially turned the job down, but according to sources, he was having second thoughts about it. Crawford has been busy with his job as a game analyst on NBA on NBC and was on the call for the Thunder vs. Suns game in Phoenix last night. The Thunder swept that series, so Crawford is off the clock until Saturday.

Crawford deciding to take Pope up on his offer after all would obviously be huge for Kentucky’s chances with Stokes. On Sunday, Stokes confirmed on Instagram Live that Kentucky did offer Crawford a job:

“Kentucky real life did offer Jamal (Crawford) a job though.”



— Tyran Stokes on IG live pic.twitter.com/OHP2yVk5A8 — Cats Coverage (@Cats_Coverage) April 26, 2026

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Mo Williams’ IG story

This morning, Mo Williams posted a picture on his Instagram story suggesting he’s on the road. Could he have been headed toward Atlanta to make one final pitch to Stokes? If so, the Nike Air Jordans are certainly an apt choice of footwear.

The tattoo video

Last week, Stokes’ tattoo artist shared a video of Stokes getting a Louisville-themed calf tattoo, a tribute to his hometown. Even though the tattoo studio is in Seattle, there’s an old Kentucky game on in the background, the Cats’ win over Vanderbilt in the 2011-12 national championship season. Unless Stokes is doing some elite trolling here (which is NOT out of the question), why else would that game be on?

Mark Pope liked this tweet

The same day that the tattoo video came out, Stokes did a TikTok Live with a UK fan, Quincy Kreitzer. They didn’t talk specifics of his recruiting, but Stokes did share how the process has weighed on him. Today, Kreitzer tweeted about Stokes’ announcement, and Mark Pope liked the tweet. What does it mean!?

Mark pope liked this tweet 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/ZeY9YEHHl0 — Quincy Kreitzer (@QuincyKreitzer) April 28, 2026

It’s Derby Week

Stokes’ Louisville-themed tattoo is proof of his love for his hometown. The fact that he is announcing during Derby Week could be notable as well. Louisville and Kentucky are separate entities — especially when it comes to basketball — but maybe you could spin this as a tribute to the Derby city AND his old Kentucky home. Today is 502’sDay at Churchill Downs, after all.

Announcing alongside Shaq, whose daughter just committed to UK WBB

Okay, this one is a stretch, but it can’t hurt that Stokes will announce on the “Inside the NBA” set alongside Shaquille O’Neal, whose daughter Me’Arah committed to Kentucky Women’s Basketball on Monday, right? Charles Barkley has always been pretty friendly towards the Cats as well. Maybe Stokes and Shaq will unveil matching Kentucky shirts at the same time? Talk about a dream team.

It’s Tyran Stokes

As I said in the intro, if we’ve learned anything about Tyran Stokes over the past few years, it’s that he likes to control the narrative. He has done a remarkable job keeping this recruitment close to the vest. So, why should we buy into the fact that he’s headed to Kansas until we hear him say it once and for all?

If we’re honest, that’s the biggest thing keeping hope alive for me. Fingers crossed.