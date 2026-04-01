Tyran Stokes Shines in 4th Quarter of McDonald's All-American Game

The McDonald’s All-American Game wasn’t the typical experience for Kentucky basketball fans. For years, the rosters were loaded with future Wildcats. There was only one player BBN was watching, and he may not be a Cat.

Tyran Stokes is the top-ranked player in America and one of only a few uncommitted players who attended the all-star festivities in Phoenix. Naturally, it made him a centerpiece of the broadcast. In between games, Myron Medcalf essentially said that Bill Self’s future will determine Stokes’. Paul Biancardi, who was on the call for ESPN, predicted that Stokes would announce a decision after the Nike Hoop Summit, but it sounded like a best guess, noting that transfer portal roster moves give him all the time in the world to wait things out.

As for what actually happened on the court, Stokes started slow while wearing what appeared to be a baggy sweatshirt underneath his jersey. By my unofficial stat tally, he only had three points and five rebounds. Kentucky fans who stayed up late to see if Stokes had more in the tank were rewarded.

Tyran Stokes is shifty pic.twitter.com/0BzobLdxDm — Rare Rookies (@rarerookies) April 1, 2026

Tyran Stokes is unstoppable pic.twitter.com/CnSCpEAl71 — Rare Rookies (@rarerookies) April 1, 2026

That was two of four tough finishes at the rim during his exceptional fourth-quarter flurry. That’s not what blew folks away. Stokes’ passing ability shines every time he’s on the court. He led the transition break twice to create a pair of easy buckets for the West Squad, including this eye-opening football pass with his off-hand.

SC NEXT No. 1 player Tyran Stokes is TUFF 😤😤😤 pic.twitter.com/su57IZkxC7 — SportsCenter NEXT (@SCNext) April 1, 2026

Stokes scored nine of his 12 points in the fourth quarter of the McDonald’s All-American Game. He added 10 rebounds to make it a double-double, and sprinkled in a pair of assists as the West pulled away with a 102-86 win.

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