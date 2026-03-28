Tyran Stokes' senior season mixtape will have you dreaming of him in Kentucky blue

Tyran Stokes is the top-ranked 2026 recruit in the country. He has the tape to back it up.

Stokes’ high school senior mixtape (via the folks over at Home Team Hoops) dropped on Friday. It’s over six minutes of insanely athletic dunks and blocks, tough finishes at the rim, deep three-pointers, and him just being really, really good at basketball (with a sprinkle of s**t-talking, too!). The 6-foot-7 five-star wing, ranked No. 1 overall in his class, capped off his 2025-26 campaign by leading Seattle’s Rainier Beach (WA) to a 29-1 final record and a Class 3A Championship victory earlier this month. There is no denying that he has NBA-level talent.

A college decision could also potentially be on the way. Kentucky and Kansas are viewed as the frontrunners in Stokes’ recruitment, which could wrap up in the near future. KSR’s Jack Pilgrim and On3’s Joe Tipton both dropped intel pieces in the last 24 hours with more details on where Stokes’ head is at right now.

But while we wait for the nation’s top high school hooper to make a decision, enjoy his official senior year mixtape. It’ll have you dreaming of him rocking Kentucky blue and white next season in Rupp Arena.

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