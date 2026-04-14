You may be spending your Monday night scrolling through TikTok, Instagram or KSR — clearly the latter applies if you’re reading this now — but not the No. 1 recruit in the country. Well, he’s active on social media, but just for his fans to watch him get shots up at Rupp Arena. Not for his own personal enjoyment.

Tyran Stokes is on what is expected to be his final visit before making a final decision, checking out Lexington with BBN members seeing him around town at the airport, Carson’s, checking out campus with the Kentucky coaches — including new UK assistant Mo Williams — and making himself right at home at what could be his new home gym, apparently.

Stokes went to Rupp and got shots up with a graduate assistant and team manager late this evening as Kentucky basketball highlights and hype videos played over the jumbotron. He launched half-court shots and challenged manager Max VanDyke to a game of one-on-one, all with 3K fans watching his every move on Instagram Live.

The top-ranked senior certainly didn’t look like someone in a rush to get the heck out of Lexington, if you ask me.

No. 1 recruit Tyran Stokes spent his Monday night getting shots up at Rupp Arena 😼💙



(With 3K BBN members watching on IG Live) pic.twitter.com/gexYgYFJ8O — KSR (@KSRonX) April 14, 2026

His extended stay aligns with BYU transfer Rob Wright III’s visit to Kentucky, arriving early Monday evening while Stokes came in Sunday. As those trips wrap up, Syracuse transfer Donnie Freeman is expected to make an appearance starting Tuesday — plus meetings with Alex Wilkins, Terrence Brown, Jalen Cox and Magoon Gwath the rest of the week, potentially.

Let’s let the first two major dominoes fall and then go from there, though. Whatever it takes to make Stokes feel as comfortable as possible knocking down jumpers at Rupp Arena.

It’s Transfer Portal SZN on KSR+

If you’ve ever been curious about KSR+, our premium sister site, now is the time to try it out. We’re doubling down our efforts to bring you bonus coverage of the Cats and the intel and analysis you can’t get anywhere else. Subscribe now for an inside look at a pivotal offseason for Mark Pope and Kentucky Basketball and Will Stein’s first year at the helm of Kentucky Football, along with access to KSBoard and House of Blue, the most vibrant message board communities in BBN. Join the club right now for 50% off an annual subscription.