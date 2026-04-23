Tyran Stokes got a tattoo while watching an old Kentucky game and talked to a UK fan on TikTok

Tyran Stokes‘ recruitment rolls on, with Wednesday night providing a few items of interest as Kentucky fans anxiously await a decision from the No. 1 recruit in the 2026 class.

Let’s start with Stokes’ new tattoo, created by Daelon Simpson, aka Project Ink Lucky. Stokes recently visited Simpson’s studio in Seattle, where he got a large calf tattoo that is a tribute to his hometown of Louisville, Kentucky. The tattoo includes the masthead of The Courier Journal, Muhammad Ali, and the words “Sting like a Bee” and “502 Made.”

@projectinklucky/IG

The tattoo is cool, but it’s another part of the video that has Big Blue Nation talking. An old Kentucky game is playing in the background. Why would a tattoo shop in Seattle have an old Kentucky game on TV? Hmm.

Right now, nothing feels unintentional in Stokes’ recruitment, but if we’re playing that game, Stokes also wears an adidas McDonald’s All-American hoodie in part of the video. Could that be a reference to Kansas, which is also in the running? It feels like the Jayhawks and Oregon have more momentum than the Cats right now, but if you’re a Kentucky fan, this video could either give you hope or it could be elite trolling.

Tyran Stokes just posted this video of himself getting a tattoo, and there’s a #Kentucky game playing on the TV behind him 🤔 pic.twitter.com/tUUxtGC9Fr — Lee K. Howard ☀️ (@HowardWKYT) April 23, 2026

Around the same time, we heard from Stokes himself. Kentucky fan Quincy Kreitzer got Stokes to do a TikTok live with him, under the agreement that they wouldn’t talk about his recruitment. Of course, that didn’t last long, Kreitzer asking just 20 seconds in how the process has been for Stokes so far. To his credit, Stokes stayed on.

“Yoooo, see, you guys are crazy,” Stokes said. “It’s been very, you know. Bro, the process is very up and down. Sometimes it can be fun, sometimes it can be annoying. It just depends on where you’re at with the process.”

“Let me put it in a way, like this,” Stokes continued. “How do I put it for a regular person to know what I’m going through? Someone offers you a job worth a lot of money, and you don’t know what there is to come with that job. You’re just like, here, there’s this paycheck. But you have to be committed to the job for ten months, and you don’t know what you’re getting yourself into. Do you take it? Do you feel me? So you have to play out the process and see how everything falls out.”

Stokes and Kreitzer go back and forth for a few more minutes. Kreitzer asked Stokes about his late-night shooting sessions at Rupp Arena during his visit to Lexington. The answer could fill you with hope that it won’t be the last time we see him in the building.

“There were like some magnets in the rims or something, bro,” Stokes said. “I couldn’t miss.”

That answer may have even emboldened Kreitzer to shoot his shot, asking Stokes when a decision could come.

“I think everyone wants to know, do you know a timeline? Do you know the timeline at all?”

“Nice seeing you, Quincy,” Stokes said, removing Kreitzer from the live stream.

Stokes even knows the art of appreciating the call.