Tyran Stokes wants to prove character and coachability at the next level

Will it be Kansas or Kentucky for the No. 1 player in the country? Tyran Stokes is not ready to share that answer quite yet. In fact, as much as he hates talking about it, he hates speculation about his final decision even more. The most he’s willing to say for now is that he doesn’t have a commitment date in mind and that he has better relationships with certain coaches than others.

“Obviously, I’m growing up as an individual and having to make a decision on where I want to choose my path and call home even after I leave,” he told 247Sports this past weekend at McDonald’s All-America festivities in Glendale, AZ. “That’s a tough decision.”

Details on his pledge are few and far between — for now, at least. He’s going to have to make his move sooner rather than later with the late signing period set to begin on April 15. Until then, though, he wants to enjoy his time at the nation’s most prestigious recruiting event alongside the best talent high school basketball has to offer as the best of the bunch.

“I’ll just say it’s been a blessing. That’s the first thing. I’ll say it’s a blessing to be named a McDonald’s All-American,” Stokes said at McDAAG Media Day on Monday. “Another thing is it’s just a dream that I’ve had since I was a kid growing up. Being able to be part of a historical event like this, and to play with and against great players such as these guys right here (at the podium) and the others (on his team).

“Just being able to go out there and show that I can compete with the best.”

Priority No. 1 is to prove he belongs at the top of the rankings and that no one will be able to pass him up. He’s done that in the early scrimmages in Arizona — always more competitive than the all-star event itself.

Separating himself is what he showed up to do when he was named a Burger Boy. This week has been about execution.

“I’ll just say, I hope that — when I look back on here, I’ll hope to say that I gave it my all and people saw that I competed. I just wanted to show — I showed that I could compete at the highest level in high school.”

That doesn’t mean he’s a perfect product, despite the ranking. He knows he has so much more good basketball ahead before reaching his limitless ceiling.

And it’s not just about on-court ability, either. Stokes knows his reputation right now: he may be a little difficult to deal with, and his personality is best described as standoffish. Changing that narrative by proving he’s a high-character kid is important to him. You can coach him up and it won’t always lead to blow-ups and crash-outs. He’s grown up and wants to show that.

“Honestly, the cliche answer would be like, you know, work on everything. There are always things to add to your game. Everyone’s always working — I’m going to the gym, not just focusing on one thing, but everything in my game. But just trying to show that what people see on the court isn’t really true. Just showing the type of character that I have isn’t — what people hear is pretty different. Just showing what type of kid I could be, and also just being as coachable as I could be, I guess.”

He’s heard it all, speculation running rampant that he’s a kid with some emotional baggage and a bad teammate. Stokes wants to push back on that reputation, saying that no matter what is said about him, he’s ready to prove the character concerns are blown out of proportion and the opportunity won’t be derailed by extracurriculars — no matter where he goes.

It’s added motivation for him.

“People may — I hear things like, ‘Oh, he may be an arrogant kid or a bad kid. He may not listen to his coaches,’ this guy and third. For me, I hear it, but I use it as motivation. It keeps pushing me to work hard, keeps pushing me to do better at those things.

“If people believe those things to be true, I want to prove them wrong. So if I could work on that to prove them wrong, that’s what I want.”

Everyone thinks Stokes is going to play for Bill Self at Kansas. Time for Mark Pope to prove them wrong and pull this rabbit out of the hat.