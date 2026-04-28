Tyran Stokes will reportedly announce his decision TODAY

Rumors have swirled for the last two weeks that Tyran Stokes may be ready to announce his college decision. Now, we have the firmest report yet that an announcement is coming from the No. 1 player in the 2026 class, and it is coming TODAY.

Matt Norlander is reporting that Stokes will announce his college decision today around 6:30 p.m. ET on “Inside the NBA.” Initially, Norlander said the announcement would be during “NBA Today” this afternoon; however, he later corrected it to say that it will come during “Inside the NBA” around 6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. “Inside the NBA” is filmed in Atlanta, which is where Stokes posted an Instagram story from on Monday.

On3’s Joe Tipton has confirmed that a decision is coming today. Per Norlander, Stokes is down to Kansas and Kentucky. Oregon was included in his top three last week, but Norlander confirmed that the Ducks are out of the race.

UPDATE: Source just texted to clarify. After initially communicating that it was 3:30 ET, Tyran Stokes' public college commitment will now instead be sometime around 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 Pacific on Inside the NBA on ESPN with Ernie, Shaq, Charles and Kenny. https://t.co/MaY7TOcQBA — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) April 28, 2026

Threading out this update as well: Source just texted to clarify. After initially communicating it was 3:30 ET, Tyran Stokes' public college commitment will now instead be sometime around 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 Pacific on Inside the NBA on ESPN with Ernie, Shaq, Charles and Kenny. — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) April 28, 2026

The news comes two weeks after Stokes’ most recent trip to Lexington, an unofficial visit to meet Mo Williams, the newest member of Kentucky’s coaching staff. During that visit, he toured the campus and had a private, late-night shootaround at Rupp Arena, which he streamed live on Instagram. Since then, we’ve gotten crumbs from Stokes on social media, including a video of the Louisville native getting a Louisville-themed tattoo in a Seattle tattoo studio, with an old Kentucky game from 2012 on in the background. He also joined a UK fan on TikTok live, but declined to go into specifics on his recruitment, instead talking about the process and how much it’s weighing on him.

“Yoooo, see, you guys are crazy,” Stokes said. “It’s been very, you know. Bro, the process is very up and down. Sometimes it can be fun, sometimes it can be annoying. It just depends on where you’re at with the process.”

“Let me put it in a way, like this,” Stokes continued. “How do I put it for a regular person to know what I’m going through? Someone offers you a job worth a lot of money, and you don’t know what there is to come with that job. You’re just like, here, there’s this paycheck. But you have to be committed to the job for ten months, and you don’t know what you’re getting yourself into. Do you take it? Do you feel me? So you have to play out the process and see how everything falls out.”

Last week, Jack Pilgrim also broke the news that Mark Pope offered Jamal Crawford, a three-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year and an assistant on Stokes’ high school team, a job on his staff. Crawford initially turned the job down, but reportedly has had second thoughts. Could today’s announcement be an indication that he is ready to take the job in Lexington and that Stokes will join him? Stokes is a Nike athlete, and I’m sure the Swoosh would rather him end up at a Nike school, instead of Kansas, an Adidas school.

Soon, we’ll know for sure (hopefully). Kansas has remained the frontrunner in Stokes’ recruitment, even after his visit to Kentucky. That said, Matt Jones reports that Kentucky’s staff feels good about their position with the prized recruit, who could change the trajectory of next season — and potentially the Mark Pope era — drastically.

Scouting Report

What would Kentucky be getting if Stokes chose to come to Lexington instead of Lawrence? Here’s a scouting report from Rivals’ Jamie Shaw:

“At first glance, with Tyran Stokes, you see that he has the optimal positional size, the explosive athleticism, and an ability to create advantages from multiple levels of the floor. So while he is still developing into a role as an alpha player, you see that he has the immediate framework to work with. A look across the 2026 class at this point and you quickly see the lack of star power that the 2025 cycle had. So with that, a lot of the players will need to continue developing various aspects of their games.

… Stokes is no different, as there are things he is going to have to continue working through to reach his highest top-end potential. We have already touched on the balance points to help more consistently make plays off movement. Also, finding a consistent motor will be big with him. However, given his intriguing feel and his natural tools, there are a couple of different pathways that are apparent for him.”