Kentucky tackle target Tyree Adams is receiving interest from multiple College Football Playoff teams

College football free agency officially got started on Friday when the only transfer portal window of the offseason opened. Kentucky went to work quickly on the offensive with multiple targets visiting Lexington. The recruitment might be far from over for one of those targets.

LSU transfer Tyree Adams went to UK but also has a visit locked in with Texas A&M. Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman reports that the Louisiana native is also receiving some heavy interest from Ohio State, Ole Miss, and Oregon. Each program participated in this year’s College Football Playoff. Kentucky faces some stiff competition for the former top-200 recruit in the 2023 high school recruiting cycle.

Tyree Adams spent three years in LSU’s program playing for head coach Brian Kelly and current Kentucky offensive coordinator Joe Sloan. After taking a redshirt season, Adams appeared in eight games as a redshirt freshman in 2024 and earned two starting assignments with one occurring at left guard and the other at left tackle. Adams became a full-time starter at left tackle for the Bayou Bengals in 2025 and started eight games before an ankle injury ended his regular season in November. The left tackle returned for LSU’s bowl game.

Kentucky has a huge need on the offensive line. The Wildcats must replace five starters. Tyree Adams has emerged as a top target at left tackle but there is some stiff competition for this SEC transfer.

We’re now up to 14 Kentucky players expected to hit the transfer portal. The portal window officially opens on Jan. 2 and closes Jan. 16.

LB Landyn Watson

EDGE Steven Soles Jr.

QB Stone Saunders

WR David Washington Jr.

WR Preston Bowman

CB Nasir Addison

DT Austin Ramsey

WR Troy Stellato

DL Javeon Campbell

CB DJ Waller Jr.

EDGE Jacob Smith

DL Jerod Smith II

WR Montavin Quisenberry

QB Cutter Boley

