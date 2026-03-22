Tyrese Haliburton Fires Shots at Kentucky after NCAA Tournament Loss
Tyrese Haliburton was the talk of the basketball world last summer. After guiding the Pacers to the NBA Finals, he suffered a torn Achilles tendon during game seven. While recovering from the injury, he’s had plenty of time to watch ball from the couch. He caught enough of Sunday’s NCAA Tournament game to fire shots at Kentucky.
Before he became a household name for the Pacers, Haliburton starred at Iowa State. A two-year player in Ames, he earned All-Big 12 honors in 2020 after posting 15.2 points, 6.5 assists, 5.9 rebounds, and 2.5 steals per game.
Haliburton watched Iowa State in person a few times this year. He wasn’t in St. Louis on Sunday, but that didn’t stop him from taking a victory lap.
Haliburton never got to experience an NCAA Tournament during his time at Iowa State, but he gets to take all the shots he wants after the Cyclones netter one after another in a 19-point win over Kentucky.
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IOWA STATE 82, KENTUCKY 63
UK's season ends in St. Louis.
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UK's worst NCAAT loss since Rupp.
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"Finding guys who want to be at Kentucky"
Pope confident UK will get players.
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Season-Ending Loss
Rapid Reaction from St. Louis
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Cost Kentucky vs. Iowa State
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Reed Sheppard got it right
Some Kentucky fans will never forgive Reed Sheppard for a wardrobe malfunction. On the day John Calipari returned to Rupp Arena, Sheppard wore both Arkansas and Kentucky gear while making an entrance to a Rockets game. It’s still a point of contention for many Kentucky fans, which is probably why former UK guard Maci Morris pointed out the shirt Sheppard was rocking after he had 23 points, 14 assists, and four steals against the Miami Heat on Saturday.
More postgame coverage is on the way on the KSR YouTube Channel. Subscribe today to see press conferences, interviews, Rapid Reaction, and more.
More Salt on the Kentucky Wound?
While we’re traversing through NBA Twitter, now is probably the appropriate time to share a message that may sting. Kentucky has not been to an Elite Eight since 2019. The six-year drought is the longest in school history. One player who might have changed that is Tyrese Maxey.
On the day Otega Oweh stole the show in the NCAA Tournament, the Sixers’ NBA All-Star lamented his NCAA Tournament loss. The sensational shooting guard never got a chance to showcase his skills in the Big Dance.
Ah, what could have been…
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