Tyrese Maxey ends the Celtics' season in Boston

I’m not happy with Tyrese Maxey. Happy for him? Eh, not really that, either. I guess I can be proud of him for taking over as the face of a historic franchise after leading Kentucky to a league title in his lone season in Lexington. The fan favorite as a Wildcat has become a fan favorite in the NBA, and that’s pretty cool. Good for him.

I do not appreciate what he did to my Boston Celtics, though. It was rude and uncalled for, especially in our building in a win-or-go-home matchup. That freaking sucked, but, respect where it’s due — Maxey is a dude and he deserved that one.

He led Philadelphia to its first series win vs. Boston since 1982, earning the 109-100 victory at TD Garden to send the Celtics home. Or keep them home? Whatever, they’re knocked out in the first round after taking a 3-1 lead for an all-time collapse. In fact, the 76ers were 0-18 when down 3-1 in the NBA Playoffs and Maxey is the reason they ended that historic streak.

The former Wildcat finished with 30 points on 11-18 shooting and 2-4 from three to go with 11 rebounds and seven assists. He went into takeover mode in the fourth quarter, scoring 10 of his points with eight coming in the final two minutes.

As for his irritating coworker, Joel Embiid, he was fine too for 34 points, 12 rebounds and six assists. That is only 40 percent of the scoring output of another former Kentucky player this season, so was it really even that impressive? It’s also possible that he was injected with superpowers during his emergency appendectomy surgery less than a month ago, so don’t rule out cheating. Losing to the Celtics became his superpower over the years, so maybe Joe Mazzulla just felt bad for him.

IT’S THE ONLY WAY TO EXPLAIN STARTING RON HARPER JR., BAYLOR SCHEIERMAN AND LUKA GARZA IN A GAME 7 OF THE NBA PLAYOFFS, RIGHT JOE?

RIGHT!?

Anyway, watch Maxey be awesome and Boston choke the series away once and for all below:

The Sixers will go on to face the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. The Celtics will be watching the rest of the postseason from their couches and that is sad.

Goodnight.