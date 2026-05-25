Kentucky's staff will attend UAB Mega Camp

Kentucky football has been on a recruiting heater in May. The Wildcats are now up to 19 commitments and have major momentum on the trail. Things will get even more busier in June when the official visit blitz starts. It will be all gas, no brakes at the Joe Craft Football Training Facility.

Not all of the recruiting work will be done in Lexington. Kentucky will be one of numerous schools represented at UAB’s Mega Camp on next weekend before three big official visit weekends arrive in the Bluegrass.

The 2026 UAB Football Mega Camp will take place next Sunday in Birmingham. Registration is from 8:30 a.m. CT-10 a.m. CT. Then there will be a two-hour camp with testing, independent drills, and one-on-one drills taking place. With hundreds of high school prospects expect to attend, Kentucky will be one of numerous power conference programs in attendance to scout the event along with Auburn, Oregon, Louisville, UCF, and Tennessee. All players from 9th-12th grade can attend along with junior college and transfer players.

Mega camps are large events held typically in a fertile recruiting region that are hosted by one school but attended by numerous others. This allows attendees to get scouted by multiple schools instead of bouncing around to multiple camps. Kentucky is only hosting two camps (June 1, June 10) for potential prospects. In a previous time, this was a bigger evaluation tool but it has gone away in recent years. Instead, schools can use mega camps to evaluate. UK will get their eyes on numerous 2027, 2028, and 2029 prospects at the event. This can be a resource that can help start a recruiting relationship.

A busy recruiting summer for the Kentucky football program has arrived.

Kentucky’s 2027 high school recruiting class