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Kentucky's staff will attend UAB Mega Camp

Adam Luckettby: Adam Luckett1 hour agoadamluckettksr

Kentucky football has been on a recruiting heater in May. The Wildcats are now up to 19 commitments and have major momentum on the trail. Things will get even more busier in June when the official visit blitz starts. It will be all gas, no brakes at the Joe Craft Football Training Facility.

Not all of the recruiting work will be done in Lexington. Kentucky will be one of numerous schools represented at UAB’s Mega Camp on next weekend before three big official visit weekends arrive in the Bluegrass.

The 2026 UAB Football Mega Camp will take place next Sunday in Birmingham. Registration is from 8:30 a.m. CT-10 a.m. CT. Then there will be a two-hour camp with testing, independent drills, and one-on-one drills taking place. With hundreds of high school prospects expect to attend, Kentucky will be one of numerous power conference programs in attendance to scout the event along with Auburn, Oregon, Louisville, UCF, and Tennessee. All players from 9th-12th grade can attend along with junior college and transfer players.

Mega camps are large events held typically in a fertile recruiting region that are hosted by one school but attended by numerous others. This allows attendees to get scouted by multiple schools instead of bouncing around to multiple camps. Kentucky is only hosting two camps (June 1, June 10) for potential prospects. In a previous time, this was a bigger evaluation tool but it has gone away in recent years. Instead, schools can use mega camps to evaluate. UK will get their eyes on numerous 2027, 2028, and 2029 prospects at the event. This can be a resource that can help start a recruiting relationship.

A busy recruiting summer for the Kentucky football program has arrived.

Kentucky’s 2027 high school recruiting class

PlayerPositionHigh SchoolRanking
Jake NawrotQB (6-4, 190)Arlington Heights (Ill.) Hersey4-star (No. 60 overall)
Marquis BryantS (5-11, 185)Rolesville (N.C.) High4-star (No. 284 overall)
Elijah BrowniDL (6-1, 290)Prattville (Ala.) High4-star (No. 296 overall)
Iveon LewisWR (6-2, 180)Richmond (Va.) Huguenot4-star (No. 341 overall)
Tristin HughesS (6-1, 190)Rocky River (Ohio) High4-star (No. 382 overall)
Ian WalkerT (6-5, 305)Pennington (N.J.) The Pennington SchoolHigh 3-star (No. 413 overall)
Larron WestmorelandS (6-5, 180)Jeffersontown (Ky.) HighHigh 3-star (No. 439 overall)
Miles BrownCB (6-0, 180)Martin (Tenn.) WestviewHigh 3-star (No. 460 overall)
Antwoine Higgins Jr.EDGE (6-2, 230)Cincinnati (Ohio) PrincetonHigh 3-star (No. 474 overall)
Tank ProctorTE (6-5, 220)Plantation (Fla.) American HeritageHigh 3-star (No. 575 overall)
Bryian Duncan Jr.ATH (5-9, 160)Cairo (Ga.) HighHigh 3-star (No. 579 overall)
Ty AshleyLB (6-2, 200)Owensboro (Ky.) HighHigh 3-star (No. 580 overall)
Kelsey GeraldRB (5-11, 191)Lantana (Fla.) Santaluces CommunityHigh 3-star (No. 590 overall)
Brady HulliOL (6-1, 285)Somerset (Ky.) Pulaski County3-star (No. 622 overall)
Griff GallowayEDGE (6-3, 240)Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day School3-star (No. 625 overall)
Matthias BurrelliOL (6-4, 320)Gahanna (Ohio) Lincoln3-star (No. 701 overall)
Miguel WilsonCB (5-10, 170)Mobile (Ala.) Vigor3-star (No. 707 overall)
Conrad HartTE (6-5, 235)Lexington (Ky.) Christian Academy3-star (No. 738 overall)
Mason BallRB (6-0, 190)Jacksonville (Ark.) High3-star (No. 835 overall)

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2026-05-25