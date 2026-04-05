UCLA WBB wins first NCAA Tournament with dominant performance vs. South Carolina

There was no handshake drama in this one — just pure domination from start to finish.

On Sunday in Phoenix, the UCLA Bruins never trailed in a historically dominant performance, crushing the South Carolina Gamecocks 79-51 to win the 2026 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.

UCLA capped off a near-perfect season with the blowout victory, finishing with a 37-1 record (18-0; Big Ten) en route to winning the program’s first-ever NCAA Tournament title. That lone loss of the season came all the way back in November against Texas, a team that UCLA was able to beat in a rematch during Friday’s Final Four showdown.

The Bruins also won the AIAW Tournament back in 1978, but women’s basketball was not adopted by the NCAA as a sport until 1982. UCLA held South Carolina to just 29 percent shooting from the field, forcing the Gamecocks into 14 turnovers.

UNIVERSITY OF CHAMPIONS, LOS ANGELES 🏆



UCLA TAKES DOWN SOUTH CAROLINA TO WIN THE WOMEN'S NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP! pic.twitter.com/P36bwyRAC6 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 5, 2026

Fueled by six seniors, who scored every single point for the Bruins, UCLA saw five of them finish in double figures. Gabriela Jaquez, who is the sister of Miami Heat forward Jaime Jaquez Jr., led the way with 21 points and 10 rebounds while All-American Lauren Betts posted a double-double (14 points, 11 rebounds) of her own. UCLA was ahead 21-10 after the first quarter and led by as many as 35 points in the second half — easily South Carolina’s largest deficit of the season.

UCLA head coach Cori Close, now in year 15 with the Bruins, has slowly built a powerhouse in Los Angeles. The program had just one Elite Eight appearance prior to her arrival. The Bruins have posted a winning record in every season Close has been in charge, except for her first. After bowing out in the Final Four a season ago, she’s taken UCLA to the top of women’s college hoops 12 months later.