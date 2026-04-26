UDFA signings are rolling in for former Kentucky standouts

Kentucky had four players selected in the 2026 NFL Draft from its 2025 roster — plus a fifth in former Wildcat Barion Brown, who was picked up in the sixth round by the New Orleans Saints. The first was offensive lineman Jalen Farmer to the Indianapolis Colts at No. 113 overall, followed by Jager Burton to the Green Bay Packers at No. 153, Kendrick Law to the Detroit Lions at No. 168 and Seth McGowan to the Colts at No. 237.

It may have been a slow start for the former UK standouts, but things picked up in a hurry on day three. That continued into undrafted free agency, where players who did not hear their names called in Pittsburgh saw their phones blow up shortly after the final pick from teams armed with cash offers to come in and compete for roster spots.

Several UDFAs with current or past Kentucky ties agreed to deals almost immediately while the wait continues for others. Who has found new homes since the draft? KSR is keeping track of all of the names you need to know below.

A four-year Wildcat, Kattus racked up 505 yards and six touchdowns on 38 career catches across 44 career games with 26 starts. He was a two-time Pop Warner College Football Award Finalist and one of 11 FBS players named to the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team in 2025.

He’s not going far from Lexington, signing a deal with the Cincinnati Bengals right up the road.

Former Kentucky TE Josh Kattus is signing with the Bengals, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 25, 2026

The Lexington native didn’t finish his career in the blue and white, but no one can deny his love for Kentucky and impact as a Wildcat. Key finished his UK career ranked fifth on the all-time receiving list with 1,870 yards and 14 touchdowns on 126 catches. Following his time here, he transferred to Nebraska, where he added 452 yards and five touchdowns on 39 catches to end his career.

Now, he’s joining his brother, Devon Key, in Denver as a Bronco.

It was a long five-year journey for Maclin, bouncing around from Missouri to North Texas to Kentucky — two seasons at each of his final two stops. He flashed in 2024 as a Wildcat with 313 yards and four touchdowns on 13 catches before taking a backseat in 2025 with 189 yards and no scores on 13 receptions.

The NFL is banking on his upside, though, joining Deone Walker, Maxwell Hairston and Ray Davis with the Buffalo Bills.

Former Kentucky WR Ja'Mori Maclin is signing with the Bills, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 25, 2026

Bucs have agreed to terms with Kentucky punter Aidan Laros as an undrafted rookie free agent, per his agent. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) April 25, 2026

Other names to monitor…