Former Cat Ugonna Onyenso getting drafted was downright heartwarming

Another NBA Draft has come and gone. All of our focus has been on Jayden Quaintance and Otega Oweh, who were selected with the Nos. 20 and 41 picks, but two former Kentucky Wildcats also joined the professional ranks. Bryce Hopkins is headed to Denver with the No. 49 pick, and Ugonna Onyenso is going to Houston with the No. 53 pick; the latter hearing his name called was one of the most heartwarming moments of the draft.

Let’s start with Hopkins, who spent his freshman year at Kentucky (2021-22) before transferring to Providence for three seasons and wrapping up his college career at St. John’s. The Chicago native committed to Kentucky as a four-star prospect in the 2021 class, but struggled to find his footing in Lexington, averaging just 2.1 points and 1.4 rebounds per game off the bench. His best moment as a Wildcat came against LSU, when he scored 13 points on 5-6 shooting.

Unfortunately, that didn’t prove to be Hopkins’ breakout moment. He transferred to Providence and became a star, averaging 15.8 points and 8.5 rebounds en route to All-Big East honors. At the end of that season, he faced his old team in the first round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. The Cats won 61-53, with Hopkins finishing with just 7 points on 2-9 shooting and 8 rebounds. Two years later, he played Kentucky again, this time with St. John’s in the CBS Sports Classic. He scored 13 points in the 78-66 loss. Now, Hopkins is a Denver Nugget, a five-year journey that began in Lexington.

Now, for Ugonna Onyenso, who spent two seasons at Kentucky before transferring to Kansas State and ultimately, Virginia. Ugo established himself as one of the best shotblockers in college basketball last season, setting an ACC Tournament record with 21 total swats, including nine against Duke. He was at the Barclays Center last night with Cavaliers coach Ryan Odom and assistant Darius Theus. When NBA Deputy Commissioner Mark A. Tatum called his name with the No. 53 pick, Ugo was in pure shock, hugging his coaches, mouth agape, before making his way to the podium to pick up his new Houston Rockets hat.

Ugonna Onyenso is selected 53rd overall by the @HoustonRockets in the 2026 NBA Draft!



Watch on ESPN. pic.twitter.com/yLvWCNjC8j — NBA (@NBA) June 25, 2026

Ugonna Onyenso is in pure shock as he gets picked 53rd 🥹 pic.twitter.com/JPQ7I3uPgE — NBA Draft (@NBADraft) June 25, 2026

In his ESPN interview afterward, Onyenso was still getting his bearings and admitted that he was so stunned he forgot to FaceTime his mother back in Nigeria as promised.

“I’m really, really excited. I wasn’t expecting it. I wasn’t expecting it. So, I was supposed to call my mom because she’s still up right now waiting for me. I was supposed to call her, but this was a surprise. I didn’t get to call her, but it’s a surprise. I’m really, really grateful for this opportunity.

“I was supposed to FaceTime her, but unfortunately, I couldn’t do it. Thanks, Mom, for everything you’ve done for me. I really appreciate it.”

Go call your mom and tell her you got drafted to the NBA, Ugonna!! 😅📞 pic.twitter.com/8QigJzZvpt — NBA (@NBA) June 25, 2026

That’s the good stuff. Go be great, Ugo and Bryce.