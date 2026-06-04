UK alum Laney Frye tees off in the U.S. Women's Open today
Former University of Kentucky standout golfer Laney Frye earned her LPGA Tour card this season. She’s made four cuts in seven starts in her rookie year so far, making everyone over at Lexington Christian Proud of the former Eagle.
Today, Frye will take on major championship golf as she tees off in the U.S. Women’s Open at Riviera Golf Course in California. Frye is in the last threesome of the day, teeing off at 5:42 p.m. ET in the first round.
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You can follow along online on the U.S. Women’s Open leaderboard to see how the Lexington native opens the tournament.
Before Frye turned pro, she was a four-time All-American with three All-SEC selections at Kentucky. She graduated in 2024 with the top two single-season scoring averages in program history: 70.96 in 2022-23 and 71.00 in 2023-24.
Good luck to Laney today and through the weekend.
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