UK announces ticket details for Kentucky football's Spring Game

Kentucky football’s Spring Game is returning this year. UK has released new information on how the Big Blue Nation can grab tickets to see the action in person.

The Spring Game will be held on Saturday, April 18, at 11:00 a.m. ET in Kroger Field. General admission tickets will be FREE, but fans must claim their tickets ahead of time. With ongoing construction on the north side of the stadium, seating capacity will be limited. General admission tickets will be for sections 15-24, 28-37, and 221-231.

Here is how you can acquire tickets, per UK:

Football season ticket holders may take part in an exclusive online presale, beginning Tuesday, March 24 through the My UK Account manager site. The presale will end on Wednesday, March 25 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Students should claim tickets via their My UK Student Account starting on Thursday, March 26.

Tickets for the general public will be available starting Thursday, March 26, at 10:0 a.m. ET exclusively through the My UK Account manager site.

Ticket distribution for the @ukfootball Spring Game:

General admission tickets are free, but fans must still claim a ticket starting this week. Due to construction on the north side of the stadium, capacity will be decreased, and tickets will be required.



After a… pic.twitter.com/yV3foKvltO — Kentucky Athletics (@UKAthletics) March 24, 2026

New head coach Will Stein and the Wildcats began spring practice last week. They’re back at it again this week. Football season will be here sooner than we realize. Grab your Spring Game tickets now to join the excitement.