UK announces ticket details for Kentucky football's Spring Game
Kentucky football’s Spring Game is returning this year. UK has released new information on how the Big Blue Nation can grab tickets to see the action in person.
The Spring Game will be held on Saturday, April 18, at 11:00 a.m. ET in Kroger Field. General admission tickets will be FREE, but fans must claim their tickets ahead of time. With ongoing construction on the north side of the stadium, seating capacity will be limited. General admission tickets will be for sections 15-24, 28-37, and 221-231.
- 1Breaking
CATS ARE SWEET 16 BOUND
UKWBB beats WVU 74-73
- 2Trending
Booster's letter to UK
Questions Barnhart's new role
- 3New
"We're making progress"
Pope insists UK is improving
- 4New
Point Guard
Pope on what went wrong in backcourt
- 5Hot
Pope denies $7-9M Yaxel offer
'100% categorically false.'
Get the On3 Top 10 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
Here is how you can acquire tickets, per UK:
Football season ticket holders may take part in an exclusive online presale, beginning Tuesday, March 24 through the My UK Account manager site. The presale will end on Wednesday, March 25 at 11:59 p.m. ET.
Students should claim tickets via their My UK Student Account starting on Thursday, March 26.
Tickets for the general public will be available starting Thursday, March 26, at 10:0 a.m. ET exclusively through the My UK Account manager site.
New head coach Will Stein and the Wildcats began spring practice last week. They’re back at it again this week. Football season will be here sooner than we realize. Grab your Spring Game tickets now to join the excitement.
Discuss This Article
Comments have moved.
Join the conversation and talk about this article and all things Kentucky Sports in the new KSR Message Board.
KSBoard