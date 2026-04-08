UK Athletics announces launch of front office database called BLUEprint

University of Kentucky Athletics has launched a private front office database used to inform roster-making decisions.

The database, which was officially announced by the school on Tuesday, is called BLUEprint. According to UK, it will be “designed to leverage data and analytics to inform roster decisions across the university’s revenue sharing sports programs.” The database is powered by a platform called Dropback, which describes itself as front office software for elite college sports teams.

As of its launch, the Kentucky’s football, men’s and women’s basketball, and volleyball programs are using/have already been using this technology. More UK sports will be added in the future. The goal of BLUEprint is to help Kentucky coaching staffs with talent acquisition, finances, roster management, and more.

“BLUEprint is an invaluable resource that we’ve been fortunate to be able to utilize since starting here at UK,” UK Football General Manager Pat Biondo said in UK’s press release. “From Day 1 on National Signing Day, to an intense and effective portal season, to now in spring practice and soon getting ready for the fall, being able to make informed and effective roster decisions is essential in modern college football. We’re thankful to be able to rely on BLUEprint and other innovative technologies and support systems here at Kentucky.”

BLUEprint intends to equip UK’s revenue-sharing sports with “pro-grade infrastructure” that should allow the university to compete at the highest level of college athletics. In the era of an ever-changing landscape, UK is taking another step to try and stay ahead of the curve.

We have launched "BLUEprint," a front office database powered by @DropbackHQ, designed to leverage data and analytics to inform roster decisions.



BLUEprint is now live across @UKFootball, @KentuckyMBB and @KentuckyWBB and @KentuckyVB, with more programs coming online this year.… pic.twitter.com/Q5cSPBomZ6 — Kentucky Athletics (@UKAthletics) April 7, 2026

[Kentucky Athletics Launches BLUEprint: A Front Office Database for Data-Driven Roster Decisions]