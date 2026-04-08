UK Athletics announces launch of front office database called BLUEprint
University of Kentucky Athletics has launched a private front office database used to inform roster-making decisions.
The database, which was officially announced by the school on Tuesday, is called BLUEprint. According to UK, it will be “designed to leverage data and analytics to inform roster decisions across the university’s revenue sharing sports programs.” The database is powered by a platform called Dropback, which describes itself as front office software for elite college sports teams.
As of its launch, the Kentucky’s football, men’s and women’s basketball, and volleyball programs are using/have already been using this technology. More UK sports will be added in the future. The goal of BLUEprint is to help Kentucky coaching staffs with talent acquisition, finances, roster management, and more.
- 1Live
Transfer Portal Tracker
Who the Cats are pursuing
- 2Live
Roster Tracker
tracking Stay/Go Decisions
- 3New
Robert Wright III
Learn about a top PG target
- 4New
Sources Say HCTB
Latest Transfer Portal buzz
- 5Hot
Kam Williams
is BACK!
Get the On3 Top 10 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
“BLUEprint is an invaluable resource that we’ve been fortunate to be able to utilize since starting here at UK,” UK Football General Manager Pat Biondo said in UK’s press release. “From Day 1 on National Signing Day, to an intense and effective portal season, to now in spring practice and soon getting ready for the fall, being able to make informed and effective roster decisions is essential in modern college football. We’re thankful to be able to rely on BLUEprint and other innovative technologies and support systems here at Kentucky.”
BLUEprint intends to equip UK’s revenue-sharing sports with “pro-grade infrastructure” that should allow the university to compete at the highest level of college athletics. In the era of an ever-changing landscape, UK is taking another step to try and stay ahead of the curve.
[Kentucky Athletics Launches BLUEprint: A Front Office Database for Data-Driven Roster Decisions]
Discuss This Article
Comments have moved.
Join the conversation and talk about this article and all things Kentucky Sports in the new KSR Message Board.
KSBoard